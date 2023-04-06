How often does a closed play revival win at the Tonys?

The contest for Best Play Revival at this year’s Tony Awards is shaping up to be a true nail-biter, even in the nominations round of voting. Five of the eligible productions — “A Doll’s House,” “Death of a Salesman,” “Ohio State Murders,” “The Piano Lesson,” and “Topdog/Underdog” — all opened to excellent reviews, while a sixth contender, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” just announced its opening on the last day of eligibility.

Of these six productions, four will earn nominations. Four of the six have also already closed, which would seem to give an advantage to “A Doll’s House” and “Sidney Brustein’s Window,” both of which will run through the Tony voting period. Do those two productions thus have an advantage in this top race? How often does a shuttered production actually win Best Revival?

The raw numbers alone clearly demonstrate that shows that are running through the Tony ceremony have a sizable advantage in this race. Since the creation of the Best Play Revival category in 1994 — before then, musical and play revivals all competed in one category — 20 of the 26 awards went to an open production. This tally excludes the 2021 ceremony where “A Soldier’s Play” won since the Tonys were long delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and, thus, every nominated revival had long-since closed.

SEE Tony Awards history in the making: 3 Pulitzer Prize winners up for Best Play?

But the numbers alone don’t tell the whole story, since the Tony voters have in recent years demonstrated a much greater willingness to award a closed production. Indeed, from 1994 to 2011, only one shuttered show won for Best Revival: the Lincoln Center production of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” starring Ethan Hawke, Kevin Kline, Audra McDonald and others won in June 2004 even though it had closed back in January.

In the past nine years, though, this award has gone to a closed show a whopping six times. Those winners included Mike Nichols’ “Death of a Salesman” (2012), “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (2013), Ivo van Hove’s “A View from the Bridge” (2016), “Jitney” (2017), “The Boys in the Band” (2019), and just last year’s “Take Me Out.”

WATCH 2023 Tony Awards slugfest: 22 productions vie for places in Play races

Even this data point needs further nuance, though, because some of these closed productions were much fresher in voters’ minds than others. “Death of a Salesman” had shuttered just eight days before the ceremony, while “Take Me Out” literally closed the day before the Tonys. While those shows were technically closed by the time they won, they were running close to or during the crucial period of Tony voting, so the voters were able to see them.

Other revivals had a much more challenging task of remaining top of mind throughout the Tony season. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” had closed March 3 ahead of the Tonys in June, but still managed to win three prizes, including Revival, Director (Pam MacKinnon), and Actor (Tracy Letts). Van Hove’s “A View from the Bridge” closed Feb. 21 and still won trophies for Revival and Director. Most impressive of all, “The Boys in the Band” closed almost an entire year before it won the Tony. Performances concluded in August 2018 and it wouldn’t win the award until June 2019. The victory was propelled, in part, by a recent rule that made playwrights eligible for the Tony in this category so long as the show had never competed for Best Play. The late Mart Crowley, then an octogenarian, was thus nominated for and won his first Tony.

Given the trend of the past decade, it doesn’t seem like this year’s four closed productions will be at a significant disadvantage when it comes to a potential win. While “Doll’s House” and “Sidney Brustein’s Window” may have an edge in the nominations round since they will be running during that voting period, the wider pool of Tony voters has proved that it has a long memories, so a victory for “The Piano Lesson,” “Death of a Salesman,” or “Topdog/Underdog” is not out of the question; “Salesman” has won in this Best Play Revival category twice already, after all. Plus, “A Doll’s House” will close on June 10, one day shy of the 2023 Tony ceremony on June 11, so “Sidney Brustein’s Window” will be the only show running by the time the envelope is opened.

PREDICT the 2023 Tony Award nominees through May 2

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?