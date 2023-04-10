Top 3 moments of ‘Survivor 44’ episode 6: A merge, a crucial immunity challenge and a cryptic tribal council

The sixth episode of “Survivor 44” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with Josh Wilder getting his torch snuffed out by host Jeff Probst. The 34-year old from Atlanta, Georgia was the latest castaway to go home before the merge was made official. Did they make the right decision? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the sixth episode?

Below, read our “Survivor 44” Episode 6 Top 3 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’ reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 3 Moments of “Survivor 44” Episode 6:

1. One Big Happy Family…For Now: Every season, the merge always makes me especially excited because it not only reveals who is way out of their depth at this point of the game, but it also gives everyone a brief moment of excitement as they become one tribe. The castaways are all smiles until lines are drawn in the sand and new alliances are born. Saying that, there are idols and advantages aplenty this go-around, and Carson Garrett seemed to be the first to take all that into consideration. Meanwhile, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho was looking for cracks in the alliances and somehow found some new allies to target Josh Wilder.

Carolyn Wiger seemed to be overwhelmed by the merge while the others were excited by new faces, especially Danny Massa and Matt Blankinship. It’s worth noting that Carson seems to be content sitting on top of the social pyramid this season, silently becoming a force to be reckoned with. On another note, the love connection between Matt and Frannie Marin is super adorable and survived another week (but romance on this show tends to be short-lived come merge).

2. Challenge Time: The winners of the challenge were to be deemed safe and could not be voted out, therefore leaving everyone else in trouble. On paper, team purple had the advantage and team yellow looked like it needed a miracle. In actuality, both teams struggled in this challenge, which leveled the playing field…at least until the puzzle. Carson made up time rather quickly with the puzzle as Matt assisted. In the end, the purple team won and was safe leaving only Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Kane Fritzler, Josh, Danny, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, and Lauren Harpe up for elimination.

3. Tribal Council Shenanigans: While the winners enjoyed their reward, Josh’s lies were revealed by Carolyn. Was there still a chance he did have an idol? Just in case, they decided Kane would be Plan B. There was also rain, which only enhanced the mood as the winners returned to camp where things were far from jovial. Kane tried to sway people to vote for “Yam Yam” instead of Josh after hearing his name was being thrown around. At tribal, Jeff did his best to get answers, but answers were pretty cryptic except for a few straightforward responses from “Yam Yam.” When all was said and done, Josh was proven not to have an immunity idol and did not even try to play his fake one before being voted out.

