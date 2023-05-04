Top 4 moments of ‘Survivor 44’ episode 10: Uncertainty, a reward to remember and a major power move …

The 10th episode of “Survivor 44” aired Wednesday night and concluded with Frannie Marin getting her torch snuffed out by host Jeff Probst. The 23-year old research coordinator from Boston was the latest castaway to go home at this exciting stage of the competition. Did the tribe make the right decision? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the 10th episode?

Below, read our “Survivor 44” Episode 10 Top 4 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’ reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

SEE Frannie Marin (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘I put my game to the test tonight and I failed’

Top 4 Moments of “Survivor 44” Episode 10:

1. An Awkward Return to Camp: Frannie Marin was not happy about being left out of the loop at the last tribal. On the opposite side of the coin, Carson Garrett lied to Jaime Lynn Ruiz, who was fretting that she now lacked an immunity idol. Honestly, this felt like the first major misstep in Carson’s gameplay so far, but only time will tell.

2. A Reward to Remember: Frannie won reward and learned that there were letters from home awaiting. As everyone cried, she chose Carolyn Wiger, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Lauren Harpe to join her. The ones who were not chosen were disappointed, but Danny Massa kept a positive attitude. They also targeted Frannie to get the boot next, which was to be expected given her success at challenges. Meanwhile, the winners cried and enjoyed tacos and margaritas as they bonded. This trio targeted Danny as the next castaway to vote out. These members also went on an idol search and cemented their plan, which set up the theme of the episode: Danny vs. Frannie. It also firmly established that nobody present believed the stranger-than-fiction story about the loss of her idol the night prior.

SEE ‘Survivor 44’: Who’s playing the best game in the Top 7? [POLL]

3. Immunity Time: Whoever thought of this immunity challenge is a genius. That whole first part, which involved moving like a worm, evens the playing field immensely, as I can only assume most adults have not moved like that since childhood. The puzzle was just breathtakingly difficult. Danny took an early lead as he seemed built for this one. In the end, the puzzle was the ultimate equalizer and Carson won immunity. Naturally, this meant that the vote would be one heck of a ride.

4. Tribal Council Showdown: Frannie seemed excited to work those social game skills and Carson had the idea of splitting the votes between Jamie and Danny. Danny was laser set on getting Frannie out and made a compelling case for why to do so. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Carson brainstormed and suddenly there were three plans abound at camp, which worried Heidi. She spilt the tea quickly and Carolyn was even more worried for not only her game, but her buddy Frannie. This somehow led to the plan of voting out Heidi, who was blissfully unaware of this yet had a feeling in her gut that she might have to play her idol. In any case, a power move was going to happen and that is something that Jeff thrives on at tribal council. After two weeks of jury management 101, this was one of those votes that was all strategy. Danny made it clear that he was hoping for a power move in the vein of “Survivor” legends. Once more, diplomatic answers reigned supreme (with the exception of Danny, Carolyn and “Yam Yam” – they did not care). In the end, Frannie joined the jury as the eleventh player voted out of the game. She oddly seemed excited about that, but this might be the toughest member of the jury to win over at the end of it all.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.