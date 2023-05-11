Top 4 moments of ‘Survivor 44’ episode 11: Chaos on the Va Va Front, water torture and a blindside

The 11th episode of “Survivor 44” aired Wednesday night and concluded with Danny Massa getting his torch snuffed out by host Jeff Probst. The 32-year old firefighter from New York was the latest castaway to go home at this exciting stage of the competition. Did the tribe make the right decision? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the 11th episode?

Below, read our “Survivor 44” Episode 11 Top 4 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’ reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 4 Moments of “Survivor 44” Episode 11:

1. All Chaos on the Va Va Front: After the last tribal council, the atmosphere at Va Va was expectedly tense. With the recent news of longer episodes for the upcoming season, I could not help but wish that that was the case today. The tribe was firing on all cylinders in terms of competitiveness and distrust, which made my Grinch heart grow two sizes. Carolyn Wiger was shocked to be left out of the loop but Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho seemed pretty proud of last week’s power move. Danny Massa was more concerned about who voted for him though, which is telling as a measly vote from Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt really messed with his head. The next day, after a yoga session, all seemed to be well and it was once more Tika strong as the three players running the game were once more on the same page. Danny, on the other hand, was still on the hunt to see who voted for him and was way off base on the perpetrator.

2. Survivor Water Torture: A reprise of an iconic challenge proved to be less captivating this time around. This water torture chamber, to be quite frank, is undoubtedly the hardest of any season, even if one tests it in their bathtub. Note to readers, please do not try that at home. Everyone did a great job, with Lauren Harpe dropping after an hour. In the end, the contestant that I least expected to win this, “Yam Yam,” emerged victorious and heard the news from an excited Danny. If that is not the definition of ironic, nothing would be. He was equally as shocked that he won and showed the most emotion that we have seen from him all season. He also was super confident that the Tika alliance would remain intact after tribal council.

3. Two Feuding Sides: At camp, Danny double downed on Carson needing to get voted out next, as he made it very clear that Carson was the one to beat if he were to make it to the finale. With almost everyone on board for that (with the exception of his own alliance members) Carolyn realized that Carson was in danger because Danny seemed too calm. So, naturally she targeted Danny. A counter attack was quickly mounted with Carolyn informing Carson about her immunity idol that she was willing to play for him. The question now was, who would get the boot?

4. Tribal Council Fun: This was a perfect example of jury management as even the victim was impressed by the play which makes him an easier sell at the finale. As always, everyone answered questions diplomatically (with the exception of Carolyn and “Yam Yam” – they did not care). When all was said and done, as well as after a lovely speech from Carson and an abnormal amount of time from Carolyn in the voting booth, Carson was saved via immunity idol and Danny was voted out. He also did a strange Robert De Niro impression as his torch was snuffed, which was a first for the show.

