Top 4 moments of ‘Survivor 44’ episode 12: New idol on the loose, ‘rolling’ through challenges and sparks at tribal

The 12th episode of “Survivor 44” aired Wednesday night and concluded with Jaime Lynn Ruiz getting her torch snuffed out by host Jeff Probst. The 35-year old consultant from Arizona was the latest castaway to go home at this exciting stage of the competition. Did the tribe make the right decision? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the 12th episode?

Below, read our “Survivor 44” Episode 12 Top 4 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’ reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

SEE Jaime Lynn Ruiz (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘Finding an idol’ was ‘one of my number-one goals’ — awkward!

Top 4 Moments of “Survivor 44” Episode 12:

1. Return to Camp: When everyone returned to camp, there was an odd sense of calm. Carolyn Wiger’s play at tribal council appeared to be well received, but now there’s a huge target on her back. A search for the new immunity idol kicked off, with Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt beginning the search in the wee hours of the night before everyone else joined in at daybreak. Meanwhile, Carson Garrett singled out Jaime Lynn Ruiz and Lauren Harpe as the next heads on the chopping block.

2. A Reward Challenge Rolls On: This was my favorite reward challenge of the season. Competitors rolled a teammate in a large ball and completed a complicated table maze — captivating! In the end, the orange team (Carson, Lauren, and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho) left the intriguing trio of Carolyn, Jamie, and Heidi to return to camp. The Sanctuary looked like a lovely experience and strategizing became paramount. “Yam Yam” did not seem to enjoy it as much as Carson and Lauren though. Back at camp, there was also some strategy at play. Convincing Carolyn to jump in a new plan was the goal. She was not sold on this and quickly informed Carson of these new developments.

3. Immunity Time: I would love to know who creates these immunity challenges because they are knocking them out of the park this season. This challenge also struck me as super easy to make at home, so have at if you want to practice this in your backyard. In the end, balancing a ball like that proved to be pretty difficult, and Lauren won immunity.

4. Tribal Council Shenanigans: At camp, “Yam Yam” still viewed Carolyn as the biggest threat, which was a hard sell for me, as everyone seems to be ignoring Carson and Heidi. Jamie’s only hope for survival was to pray that Carson and “Yam Yam” would turn on their alliance member. Carson was a walking question mark as he was not sold on voting out one of his closest allies. At tribal, everything started out jovial. Jamie spoke about “jazzing up” the Survivor resume, which is a fun way of saying backstab like you have never backstabbed before. Carolyn was worried after Carson’s terrible choice of words, which was a rare misstep in his game. Also, in a first this season, there were no diplomatic answers. In the end, Jamie was voted out and became the 11th member of the jury.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.