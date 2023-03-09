Top 3 moments of ‘Survivor 44’ episode 2: A brewing showmance, trouble at Tika and more lies!

The second episode of “Survivor 44” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Helen Li. The 29-year old product manager from San Francisco was the second castaway sent home after being voted out by the Tika tribe. Did they make the right decision? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of Episode 2?

Below, read our “Survivor 44” Episode 2 Top 3 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’ reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 3 Moments of Episode 2:

1. Trust forms (and cracks) within the tribes: While returning to camp after last week’s tribal council, the Ratu tribe praised Brandon Cottom‘s successful shot in the dark. Kane Fritzler did his best to mend fences (to no avail), but Brandon knows what’s up now. Somehow Kane then thought that looking for an immunity idol by himself was a good idea. Yikes! Meanwhile at Soka, there was a possible love connection brewing between Frannie Marin and Matt Blankinship, complete with talk about “big long rods.” As their trust grew, Matt told Frannie about the misfortune of losing his vote and she became painfully aware of how “couples” can be targeted on “Survivor.” Meanwhile, Danny Massa was also out looking for an idol (not that his tribe cared) and succeeded in finding the key to the cage. He wisely had no intention of telling anyone about this. Tika was getting along well and decided that the search for the key to their cage was necessary. Carolyn Wiger found it, but lied to her tribemates. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho grew suspicious – and to recap, two more immunity idols are in play!

2. Immunity Challenge: Claire Rafson sitting out yet again bothers me, but hopefully we get her in an immunity challenge next week. This particular challenge wasn’t that fun to watch as all I kept thinking was “that maze is a nightmare.” By the midway point it became painfully obvious that Tika was destined to go tribal council. Honestly, Ratu needed this and the fact that Matthew Grinstead-Mayle had previously built one of these in his backyard was insane, yet so very helpful at the end of the day.

3. Camp and Tribal Chaos: Tika is a strange case for me as this episode proved that they may look solid, but all it took was a loss for the chaos to ensue. The background information on Carson Garrett was impressive and much like a certain contestant last season, he is overthinking things big time. Nobody cares if you’re smart! Carolyn quickly became a target. Many wanted Helen Li out instead, overlooking Carolyn’s intelligence. By the time the vote came, it was obvious that Carson held the power in this tribe. There was a nice mix of levity and paranoia at this tribal and Carolyn proved to be the most emotive player at tribal so far. Opting not to use her idol, Carolyn was correct to trust Carson as Helen was voted out.

