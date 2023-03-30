Top 4 moments of ‘Survivor 44’ episode 5: Spilling the tea, another fake idol and an unexpected exit

The fifth episode of “Survivor 44” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with Matthew Grinstead-Mayle leaving the competition. The 43-year old barbershop owner from Columbus, Ohio was the latest castaway to go home, although it was by his own choice. Did he make the right decision? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of Episode 4?

Below, read our “Survivor 44” Episode 5 Top 3 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’ reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

SEE Matthew Grinstead-Mayle (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘Was the journey a little bit short? Absolutely’

Top 4 Moments of “Survivor 44” Episode 5:

1. Around Camp: At Tika, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho was shocked by the last tribal and offended he was left out of the conversation, leading him to target Carolyn Wiger. Honestly, he lost a bit of respect in the eyes of some viewers because of this, but I am sure he has some sort of plan for down the road. Josh Wilder patted himself on the back for trusting the right person in the end, which is smart, and let “Yam Yam” know how he felt. At Ratu, Carson Garrett has proven to be quite the little chameleon of the season as everyone seems to love him at two tribes now. At Soka, Danny Massa led his tribe in Brazilian Jujutsu breathing exercises. Jaime Lynn Ruiz received a good amount of screen time as she is apparently the only one there oblivious to the emerging love connection at camp between Frannie Marin and Matt Blankinship.

2. Another Fake Idol: Josh crafted a fake idol, which is always fun. This season, in particular, since the producers ensured that the idols would be plentiful. He also struck a deal with the dejected Yamil, a very smart move as he can keep him under his thumb. Too bad that Yamil became aware of the idol being fake at the end of the episode, which put the power right back in Josh’s intended victim’s hands.

3. Immunity and a Journey: After last week’s so-so challenge, this week proved to be memorable. It struck a nice balance of strategy and physical, which I am all for. If there was an MVP award for this challenge, it would easily be Carson, as it seemed tailor made for his skill set. In the end, Ratu and Soka won immunity, sending drama-prone Tika right back to tribal. Ratu also got to decide which three players went on a journey and chose Danny, Carolyn, and Brandon Cottom. The idea of these three going to the same place together sounded like the dream team of strategy, but somehow it was not. Before we got to see any of that happen though, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle received a medical checkup and there are no words to describe the toughness of this player. The question was, however, “Will he stay?” The trio on the journey seemed to get along well. They were treated to a snack and some bonding time. Tea was spilt, especially by Carolyn, and, a deal made to create a real dream team come merge, which Josh called “the meat brigade”.

4. A Major Surprise: Carolyn returned from the journey intent on getting Josh out. In the end, there was no tribal council at all, as Matthew left the game and Tika was saved from sending another player home.

