Top 4 moments of ‘Survivor 44’ episode 8: Tears, Duos and the biggest move of the season thus far

The eighth episode of “Survivor 44” aired Wednesday night and concluded with Brandon Cottom getting his torch snuffed out by host Jeff Probst. The 30-year old from Newton, Pennsylvania was the latest castaway to go home at this exciting stage of the competition. Did the tribe make the right decision? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the eighth episode?

Below, read our “Survivor 44” Episode 8 Top 4 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’ reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 4 Moments of “Survivor 44” Episode 8:

1. Well, this is Awkward: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho was thrilled to survive another day and, upon returning to camp, made that very obvious. On the flip side, Frannie Marin was distraught. The others could not have cared less, and if that doesn’t make Frannie realize that this is not a competition to become America’s next best friend, nothing will. Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt described her potential allies, whom she deemed Misfits, like Thanos collecting Infinity Stones. Carson Garrett felt under the weather and once more overthought the situation. One off day is not going to really change anyone’s perception of him in the long run.

2. It Takes Two to Make a Thing Go Right: After pairing up, the castaways arrived at the immunity challenge, which was by far the most exciting of the season. The pairs were pretty evenly matched in terms of strength and weaknesses, which was nice to see. By the time the competitors hit the third stage of the challenge, it became pretty clear to me that Kane Fritzler, Brandon Cottom, Lauren Harpe, and Danny Massa were the ones to watch. After enduring the pain and a little flatulence from Danny, Lauren emerged victorious.

3. Chaos at Camp: Danny wanted a former Ratu member out, which limited the choice to three options. The Ratu members felt like they had the power, but they had four former Soka members to take out and needed former Tika members “Yam Yam” and Carolyn Wiger. Heidi and Danny plotted to blindside Brandon, which seemed like the biggest move in the game thus far. Carson, as both a former Ratu and Tika member, was dubious and needed a little convincing, but “Yam Yam” loved his the idea of being a double agent. Danny was less thrilled to learn that “Yam Yam” was aware of his idol and could vote against him.

4. Jury Management 101: Matt Blankinship watched as everyone answered Jeff’s questions as diplomatically as possible (with the exception of Carolyn and “Yam Yam” – they don’t care). After everyone voted, I had a gut feeling that this was going to be a moment for the “Survivor” history books as Danny saving Frannie was flawlessly executed. Brandon realized that something was afoot and became the biggest blindside of the season so far. In his defense, he seemed too shell-shocked to really take it all in, but in his exit interview was still positive. Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “You can often change your circumstances by changing your attitude.” He did just that by taking this in stride.

