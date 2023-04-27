Top 4 moments of ‘Survivor 44’ episode 9: A new immunity idol, bargaining for rice and tribal council to remember

The ninth episode of “Survivor 44” aired Wednesday night and concluded with Kane Fritzler getting his torch snuffed out by host Jeff Probst. The 25-year old law graduate from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan was the latest castaway to go home at this exciting stage of the competition. Did the tribe make the right decision? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the ninth episode?

Below, read our “Survivor 44” Episode 9 Top 4 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’ reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 4 Moments of “Survivor 44” Episode 9:

1. Where is the Idol?: Danny Massa gloated about evening the playing field in terms of former tribal lines. The power move from last week did not seem to create any major cracks in any alliances on the surface, but the next morning there was a quiet apprehension evident in the form of Kane Fritzler and Danny searching pretty frantically for the hidden idol back in play. Then, everyone started looking and the game was afoot. In the end, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt found it and nobody had a clue.

2. Tribal Bonding: On a off day, the group bonded as they worked on a new sign and relaxed. Carolyn Wiger used this time to reveal her sobriety story to her tribemates and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho started a game of “I Spy.” This was all oddly positive for this show, so naturally I knew that craziness would occur later in the episode, but this was easily my favorite moment of the season so far. For a brief moment in time, Va Va looked like one big happy family and I need more moments like this on the show.

3. Immunity and Rice: Knowing that food was scarce, the producers offered the opportunity for rice if enough people sat out at the challenge. This brought about the discussion of who felt confident enough to take a seat. Danny was especially dubious as he pointed out that anyone sitting out would be foolish as were past contestants that have done so. I am starting to think that he is a bit too competitive and needs to hide that more. Cue the rain at the challenge and Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe quickly volunteered. Danny brokered a deal that enticed Kane and Heidi to back out as well. That left an interesting group competing for immunity, as the remainder navigated the balance challenge in the rain while standing on a small wooden box. Note to future contestants: practice this at home since Jeff seemed super pumped about it. In the end, Frannie Marin emerged victorious, leaving some very interesting scenarios that could play out come tribal council given the Tika swing votes.

4. Jury Management: As soon as rice was ingested, the strategizing began. Kane was mentioned as a target with Jaime Lynn Ruiz’s idol needing to be flushed out. On the other side of the equation, Danny’s enemies wanted him to be on the jury next. Jamie and Kane made a plan of their own and Kane was given her idol. Frannie targeted the former Tika members, but Danny was not feeling that at all and really wanted the Ratu numbers to be dwindled down more. Honestly, Carolyn spoke the most truth as both would be a power move at the end of the day, but Danny was more of a threat. It is nice to see people understand jury management this season. At tribal council, everyone answered Jeff’s questions as diplomatically as possible (with the exception of Carolyn and “Yam Yam” – they don’t care). In the end, after whispering and the use of an extra vote, Kane was sent packing. He was visibly annoyed at first but left them laughing on his way out, which is always a plus.

