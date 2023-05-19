‘Top Chef’ 20 episode 11 recap: Brutal ‘Battle of the Wellingtons’ claims 2 casualties in a double elimination

“I dodged a bullet,” says Buddha after surviving last week’s “Top Chef” elimination in “Thali Time.” He landed at the bottom for the second time this season by making uncharacteristically careless mistakes. Gabri was right down there with him, except he’s now been at the bottom five times without being eliminated. Victoire Gouloubi had to pack her knives and go instead. “This competition has been a roller coaster,” Gabri says — that’s putting it mildly. So what happens next? Things get even tougher in “Battle of the Wellingtons.”

The six remaining competitors playing for the $250,000 grand prize are Ali Al Ghzawi (Middle East and North Africa), Sara Bradley (Kentucky), Buddha Lo (Houston), Tom Goetter (Germany), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), and Amar Santana (California).

Quickfire Challenge

Host Padma Lakshmi introduces guest judge Andrew Wong, a two-Michelin-starred chef. “So who here likes to do the dishes?” Padma asks the six remaining contestants. But this Quickfire Challenge isn’t a battle to see who can wash dishes the best — though now that I say that, it would be a fascinating twist if suddenly Padma made them wash every pot, pan, and plate they’d used throughout the competition so far.

“When it comes to water conservation, there are many ways in the kitchen to lower the amount of water wasted,” she tells them instead. In this case, the chefs will have 30 minutes to prepare a dish with a steamed element, but the only water they’ll be able to use comes from one big pot — that is, one pot for all six chefs. “This is going to be really, really tough,” Sara expects, though she gets things off on the right foot by measuring out exactly how much water each chef gets to use if divided evenly. “Sharing is the way to go,” she explains. “It wasn’t me being the water police. It was me having to be the water mom.”

Buddha’s plan is to steam sablefish with clams. Gabri is doing what he knows by making mixiote with fish instead of the traditional lamb, plus a quick Mexican adobo. But stepping out of his comfort zone is Amar, perhaps emboldened by winning both the Quickfire and Elimination Challenges last week in “Thali Time.” He decides to make dumplings: “Do I eat a lot of dumplings? Yes. Do I make a lot of dumplings? No. If I’m going to make a statement in ‘Top Chef,’ why not cook dumplings for a two-star Michelin dumpling chef?”

Sara also goes against the grain. She usually incorporates her Southern roots in her “Top Chef” dishes, but not this time. She throws that out the window in favor of Asian ingredients for her five-spice cabbage. As the chefs’ cooking time winds down, though, she starts to regret not including any of herself in the dish. But could it go any worse than Amar, who gleefully says, “I’m going to my funeral. Straight to the cemetery,” even though nothing drastic seems to have gone wrong during his cook.

Ultimately, though, Sara and Amar do land at the bottom of the pack, along with Tom, whose scallop mousse had a poor consistency. This isn’t the first time one of Tom’s dishes has been technically flawed, but I’ve noticed he tends to double down, as if he can Jedi-mind-trick the judges into liking his dishes better. “Is this the texture of mousse that you’re looking for?” Andrew had asked him when Tom presented his dish. “Yeah,” said Tom. Whether it’s a dense cake in “Holiday Vacation,” another problematic mousse in “Hands Off,” or this Quickfire, his response to the judges’ skeptical queries is always, “I meant to do that.” Just own it, man. Admitting a mistake shows your competence better than denying anything is wrong.

Two chefs get high marks in this challenge, though. Buddha and Gabri come out on top, with Buddha ultimately winning for his seafood hotpot. That’s three wins for Buddha over the last four Quickfire Challenges, and while he doesn’t get any advantage in the Elimination Challenge, he does pocket $10,000 for his efforts.

Elimination Challenge

Padma gathers the chefs on one side of the kitchen. “Although you may be friends, the battle has only just begun,” she says in one of her most ominous challenge teases. Are they going to have to cook and eat each other now? Nope, not quite. But this is gonna be a rough one.

Padma asks them how familiar they are with beef Wellington. Buddha cheers; he knows it well. It’s beef that’s been coated with pate and duxelles (a French mix of minced mushrooms, shallots, and herbs), wrapped in puff pastry, and baked. The dish is associated with the first Duke of Wellington, Arthur Wellesley, Padma explains, created for a celebration commemorating his defeat of Napoleon at the battle of Waterloo. This, of course, will be a battle of the Wellingtons.

They chefs will make three Wellington dishes: one with seafood, one with meat, and one dessert. They’ll have to cook for the judges as well as 25 diners who will vote in each round for their favorite dishes. Those diners’ opinions will be taken into account when the judges make their final decisions. Tom is dejected. He thinks that much Wellington for that many people is impossible, but Padma actually agrees. It is impossible to complete this challenge — alone. Time to draw knives!

Those random draws sort them into three teams of two: Amar and Sara, Buddha and Gabri, and Tom and Ali. Unfortunately, besties Ali and Amar end up on separate teams. “I guess I don’t need Amar anymore. Sorry, bro!” Ali jokes. To make matters even worse than they are already, this will be a double elimination, so the entire losing team will pack their knives at the end of the episode.

First things first, though, the chefs have to plan, and there’s some parallel thinking on all three teams. Budda/Gabri and Tom/Ali both want to use salmon as their fish and beef as their meat. And Tom/Ali and Sara/Amar both come up with apples for their dessert course. With their menus decided they charge into Whole Foods like they’re on “Supermarket Sweep” and grab as much puff pastry as they can get their hands on. With 45 seconds to go Gabri realizes he forgot salmon roe but makes it back with the missing ingredient with seconds to spare. His cat-like speed earns him the nickname “El Gato.”

At the historic Tobacco Dock the next day, Buddha and Gabri divide their duties neatly, with Buddha preparing the Wellingtons and Gabri handling the duxelles, sauces, and garnishes for “every single course.” And despite some panic around Gabri struggling to cut peaches fast enough and Buddha struggling to make crepes, their cook seems to go smoothly. Ali and Tom also split up responsibilities: Tom on Wellingtons and Ali working on cauliflower puree, charred leeks, onion puree, and red wine jus. There’s not as much of a clear delineation between Amar and Sara in their prep. Theirs seems to be the most harmonious partnership, but a lack of conflict can mask a lack of adequate communication.

When Tom Colicchio and guest judge Kirk Westaway enter the kitchen to monitor their progress, they do observe that Sara and Amar have fallen behind the rest of the teams in terms of their preparation. But everyone is exhausted in what may be the most difficult challenge of the season — even more difficult than “Restaurant Wars.” “It feels a little bit like those ‘Tomb Raider’ movies when she runs on the ground and behind her everything falls apart and there’s lava everywhere and she’s just one step away from falling down to it,” observes Tom. That whole quote should have been the title of the episode.

Meal Service

The fish dishes are the first to go out to the judges: Sara and Amar’s tuna and seafood Wellington, Ali and Tom’s Salmon Wellington with leek duxelles, and Gabri and Buddha’s salmon Wellington with shrimp pate. The Buddha/Gabri dish is “bang on” according to guest judge Kirk, though the potato puree is too rich and oily, the result of using melted butter in the preparation. The Tom/Ali salmon was well cooked, but the dish as a whole was under-seasoned. And while Sara/Amar are credited for their adventurousness in using tuna, which is well cooked, its flavors compete with one another.

Somewhat mixed reviews for the first batch, but Padma “was really expecting at least one disaster,” and they haven’t gotten one. Yet.

The meat course is next: Sara and Amar’s harissa-rubbed lamb Wellington, Ali and Tom’s beef Wellington with onion puree, and Gabri and Buddha’s dry-aged beef Wellington with truffle demi-glace. And here’s where one team starts putting distance between themselves and the others. The Buddha/Gabri beef Wellington is “far superior” to Tom/Ali with better beef flavor and presentation. As for Sara/Amar, a technical mistake takes down their lamb: despite being flavorful and creative, the meat was undercooked bordering on raw.

At last, the desserts, which is more of an even matchup: Sara and Amar’s apple pie tres leches Wellington, Ali and Tom’s apple Wellington with chestnut duxelles, and Gabri and Buddha’s peach melba Wellington with almond frangipane. They’re all “delicious,” according to Padma. The Tom/Ali apple Wellington is “rustic but delicious” with fantastic pastry and unique flavor from its orange blossom sauce. Sara/Amar’s apple pie tres leches with filo dough was also good, but was it really a Wellington? Colicchio doesn’t quite think so, though the other judges defend the decision to deviate from traditional puff pastry. But again, Buddha/Gabri rules them all; it’s so good it’s declared “a restaurant dish.”

It’s pretty clear at this point that Buddha and Gabri are going to be the winners — one week after they were both at the bottom. Who gets eliminated is a trickier question. Sara and Amar’s raw lamb might be a big enough mistake to automatically put them on the chopping block, kind of like Samuel forgetting to devein his prawns back in “London Calling.”

Judges’ Table

It’s official: Buddha and Gabri win the challenge. It’s the third Elimination Challenge win for Buddha but the very first for Gabri, who I repeat has been on the bottom five times. “The gato doesn’t spend any single life this time,” says Gabri about finally being out of danger. I’m thrilled for him as he’s one of my favorite personalities this season and he hasn’t been able to catch a break. Imagine if he wins the whole season after so much time in jeopardy. It’s certainly possible. We just saw him go from worst to first over the course of two challenges.

Speaking of which, three chefs have gone from first to worst, because all of “Thali Time’s” top three are represented at the bottom here: Amar, Ali, and Sara. The judges reiterate these chefs successes and failures in the challenge: Sara and Amar’s damned undercooked lamb, Ali and Tom’s under-seasoned, weirdly gummy sauces and sides that didn’t play well with the main dish. In the end, it is indeed Sara and Ali whose raw meat was too big an error to forgive. They’re out of the competition, but maybe not for good? They enter the finale of “Last Chance Kitchen” where they’ll face Charbel Hayek, so one of the three will return to the competition next week to round out the final five.

Sara says in her exit interview, “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. This was a once-in-a-lifetime thing, to be surrounded by other winners, other runners-up. And you know, I made it to the top six, but it still sucks, it still hurts.”

Says Amar, “I thought I was too old to compete again, but making it this far in this competition, I feel super accomplished, super happy. ‘Last Chance Kitchen’ — that’s how I made it into the finale in my season. I hope that history repeats itself. It’s not over until it’s over.”

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.