‘Top Chef’ 20 episode 6 recap: In ‘Top Chef is No Picnic,’ one chef’s spending spree threatens to blow up his team

“My best friend has gone and also I was on the bottom with her. I am feeling pretty much devastated,” says Gabri at the start of “Top Chef” season 20, episode six. Fitting words to open an episode titled “Top Chef is No Picnic.” So how did it go when the chefs had to go from a “Holiday Vacation” to a cozy meal at one of the most famous locations in modern television history. Read on to find out.

The 10 remaining competitors playing for the $250,000 grand prize are Ali Ghzawi (Middle East and North Africa), Sara Bradley (Kentucky), Charbel Hayek (Middle East and North Africa), Victoire Gouloubi (Italy), Sylwia Stachyra (Poland), Buddha Lo (Houston), Tom Goetter (Germany), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), Amar Santana (California), and Nicole Gomes (Canada).

Quickfire Challenge

Sylwia and Charbel are in their hotel room discussing the competition — Charbel relieved that he has yet to be at the bottom and both wondering who’s returning from “Last Chance Kitchen” — when they get a knock at the door. Surprise! It’s host Padma Lakshmi. She tells the two chefs to gather their fellow contestants and meet her downstairs. And they can leave their knives because they won’t need them. “What’s going on?” Nicole wonders when she and the others are summoned from their room.

When they meet with Padma and Tom Colicchio, they discover that they won’t be competing in this Quickfire Challenge at all. In fact, this Quickfire is actually a “Last Chance Kitchen” face-off between Begoña Rodrigo and Dale MacKay. As we learned at the end of last week’s “LCK,” those two eliminated chefs, after defeating Luciana Berry, would be making tea towers consisting of a finger sandwich, a scone, and a pastry. Now we find out that the 10 chefs remaining in the competition will be blindly tasting those tea towers and helping decide who returns. And the winner of the Quickfire will not only earn their spot back in the competition, they’ll also have immunity in the Elimination Challenge, so they can’t just be send packing right away again.

“This is right up my alley,” says Sara. “I’m able to judge anyone anytime. Just let me know and I’ll judge the shit out of you.” The other chefs are understandably ambivalent, though. Helping to judge this challenge means helping to add one more opponent back into the competition.

Cut to the kitchen, where Dale and Begoña are already working. They have a total of an hour to make all the food for all the towers to feed the chefs. “I don’t know if I’ve ever wanted something more than I want this right now,” says Dale, who alludes to his competitive streak and his experience in triathlons. But for this challenge, he strategically decides to keep his dishes simple in order to get it all done in the allotted time. That’s always a risk since ambition and creativity tend to win the day. And keeping it super simple is also partly what got him eliminated for his lackluster Scotch egg in “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites.”

Begoña has the opposite strategy. She’s going complex with her dishes in the hopes that showing off tougher culinary skills will set her apart from Dale. Go big or go home, after all. But the only thing worse than playing it safe on “Top Chef” is biting off more than you can chew — so to speak. Begoña ends up scrambling, so much that she ends up tumbling to the kitchen floor and breaking some of the plates for her tea tower displays. And ultimately, when time is up, she hasn’t finished plating so one of her dishes is entirely missing from the displays. At this point I figure it’s pretty much game over for Begoña.

The food that made it to Begoña’s plates would have to be complete and utter masterpieces for her to even have a chance after failing to complete the challenge. But that’s unfortunately not the case for her. When Padma tastes her crab finger sandwiches, she mistakes it for tuna. And her eclairs didn’t puff properly. Nicole wonders why she tried to make pâte à choux for eclairs in just an hour’s time. The judges and chefs liked Dale’s salmon and egg salad sandwich, bacon and chive scone, and ginger cake a lot better, even though he wasn’t able to get the mango compote onto the last cake on one of the dishes.

I won’t belabor the point: Dale wins his way back into the competition by unanimous decision, and Begoña is out of the competition for good.

“Twenty-seven years cooking and I feel really disappointed because I went too risky and I trusted too much myself,” says Begoña in her final exit interview. “The tea tower I had in my mind, I really thought I could do it, and then it didn’t work, but better things will come later.”

Elimination Challenge

From 10 chefs, we’re now back up to 11 with the reentry of Dale. Padma then tells them, “As the saying goes, life is no picnic. Unless of course you’re at one.” So it’s pretty clear where this is going. The challenge will be to work in two teams to create ready-to-serve picnic baskets for the judges and guests at Highclere Castle, the location famously used as the exterior for the British series “Downton Abbey.”

Everyone but Dale draws knives to randomly sort them into the Yellow Team (Gabri, Tom, Sylwia, Amar, and Ali) and the Blue Team (Sara, Charbel, Nicole, Victoire, and Buddha). Dale is then given the opportunity to choose the team he wants to be on. He’s already sitting on the side of the room where Blue has gathered, so that’s the team he picks. He has immunity, so he can afford to be casual about his decision and not ruffle any feathers unnecessarily.

Indeed, he explains that his goal for the challenge is to be a valuable teammate, which is a far cry from the “aggressive tyrant” Dale was in his season of “Top Chef Canada.” They show a clip of his past tyranny, and it is in fact quite tyrannical. I’m not too surprised to see it since I’ve noticed faint glimpses of that Dale this season — his stubbornness in the “Pub Bits” challenge, his eagerness to get rid of opponents in “LCK.” But he has clearly mellowed if that meltdown is any indication.

For this high-end picnic challenge, the teams make two shopping stops. They’ll have 250 pounds for the entire team to share at Whole Foods, but first they’ll spend 200 pounds — again, for the whole team — at a fancy-schmancy store called Fortnum and Mason, the official grocer of the queen herself. When they enter the establishment, it does indeed look posh. I feel like it’s costing me hundreds of pounds just watching this; what are they going to be able to afford there for 200 pounds — like, one fancy potato?

The Blue Team does manage to sort it out, splitting their money evenly and getting foie gras for Victoire and caviar for Dale’s deviled egg (quite a bold choice of dish after he was eliminated for an egg). As for the Yellow Team, Tom manages to sort it out — mostly for himself. He spends 80% of the team’s entire luxury budget, which Amar thinks is crazy. Amar is just as upset — and rightfully so — to see Tom filling his shopping cart to the brim at Whole Foods. “Is this a team challenge, or 450 pounds just for Tom?” he wonders. I’m kinda shocked no one stops Tom — honestly the whole team is to blame for letting this happen — but it seems like no one wants to sow division or conflict into the group, so they all suck it up and compromise for Tom’s vision, whatever the hell that is for all that money.

Once they get to the kitchen they’ve only got an hour and a half for their entire meal prep, which includes fitting it all in their baskets. They’ve also got to hope their meals keep well overnight since there will be no additional cooking in the morning. But when Colicchio shows up to monitor their progress he thinks most of the planned menu items are perfectly fine and that it’ll mostly come down to execution. He is worried about three dishes though: Tom’s cioppino salad which has a lot of components in not a lot of time, Sylwia’s chicken roulade with lemon curd on top, and Nicole’s nicoise salad using salmon instead of tuna.

Colicchio may be right about Tom, who kicks a picnic basket across the room when he hits a frustrating setback. “I want to do something very complicated. I did not come here to play safe,” says Tom. Often a wise decision … except when it’s not. Look what just happened to Begoña. At this point I’m much more confident in the relatively harmonious Blue Team, but that could just be a misdirect. Sometimes the team with more strife succeeds in the challenge where the team that seems to be coasting fails.

Meal Service

With Highclere Castle in the background on a bright, sunny day, the Yellow Team is the first to present their dishes to the judges. Ali’s muhammara with pickled walnuts is “delicious,” a good start. But things go a bit sideways with Tom’s cioppino, which lacks acidity and seasoning and only delivers tomato flavor; the caviar got completely lost. Gabri’s smoked fish tostada is next, but it requires a lot of work to assemble, and no smoky flavor comes through. Sylwia’s su borek with meat and lemon curd is fourth, and it’s “weird” and “confounding,” and not in a good way (is there a good way?). Amar closes strong, though, with his flan, which Colicchio admires because it has no air bubbles. Overall, though, “the Yellow Team overcomplicated things, and … didn’t make it any better,” Colicchio explains.

The Blue Team fares much better with Dale’s deviled egg, Victoire’s foie gras, Charbel’s vegetable crudites with three dips, Nicole’s salmon nicoise, Sara’s charred broccolini, and Buddha’s “banoffee pie” shaped like a banana. There’s no question who’s winning this one. It’s as stark as the Quickfire Challenge, and once again everything’s coming up roses for Dale.

Judges’ Table

Unsurprisingly, the Yellow Team is at the bottom. and the Blue Team is on top. The Blue Team is praised for their savvy use of their budget to bring luxury ingredients to the table without breaking the bank. They did “a solid job straight across the board,” according to Colicchio, with some quibbles here and there — Victoire’s cabbage was a little tough, Buddha’s dessert was a little too sweet. But when all is said and done the best of the best is Nicole, which surprises no one more than Colicchio, whose skepticism of her salmon was proven wrong. This challenge win also comes with a surprise $10,000 prize, which she plans to use to pay for an adoption she has pending.

Then comes the Yellow Team, and here’s where Tom’s extravagant spending comes to light. Sylwia explains that she tried to use cheaper ingredients to compensate for her teammates, and when Padma asks them who had to skimp on ingredients because of Tom “Moneybags” Goetter, the team stays quiet while Tom volunteers that everyone got what they wanted. You can see on everyone’s face — especially Gabri’s — the internal debate as to whether to throw Tom under the bus and how hard to drive over him. No one sells him out completely, but the judges can clearly tell how much his dish compromised the others. And to what end? Colicchio tells him the money spent on the caviar could have been thrown in the garbage because there was no caviar flavor in his dish.

Ultimately, Tom and Sylwia end up with the bottom two dishes — poor Gabri catches a bit of a break after spending the last two weeks at the bottom of the pack. One of them will be eliminated. But there’s a twist! “Come with me,” says Padma ominously. She leads them away from the Judges’ Table and to an outdoor kitchen with two stations. They’re going to cook for their lives … but not in this episode. The elimination will be decided online and on demand on “Last Chance Kitchen,” where the winner stays on the show while the loser is relegated to “LCK” and will have to fight for another chance to reenter the competition.

