‘Top Chef’ 20 episode 8 recap: ‘Street Food Fight’ led to a ‘Fast and Furious’ Elimination Challenge

“When I make a bad dish, I know that it’s bad,” says Victoire, lamenting her disappointing cassava cannoli from “Top Chef: World All Stars” episode seven, “Hands Off.” Luckily for her it wasn’t the worst dish of the challenge. That was Dale MacKay‘s, so he was eliminated just one episode after returning to the competition from “Last Chance Kitchen.” So what happened in episode eight, “Street Food Fight,” when the competition suddenly got a lot more demanding — and a lot faster?

The nine remaining competitors playing for the $250,000 grand prize are Ali Al Ghzawi (Middle East and North Africa), Sara Bradley (Kentucky), Charbel Hayek (Middle East and North Africa), Victoire Gouloubi (Italy), Buddha Lo (Houston), Tom Goetter (Germany), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), Amar Santana (California), and Nicole Gomes (Canada).

Quickfire Challenge

Before the chefs get back down to business, the accomplished Gaggan Anand, who guest-judged the “Hands Off” challenge, joins the contestants in the stew room. This usually means a twist or the introduction of the next challenge, but in this case Gaggan really just wants to hang. He pops open a can of beer and bonds with the competitors, giving them one important piece of advice: have fun. They should relish the experience because it’s incredibly rare.

Well, that’s genuinely nice to see. An actual reprieve and a chance for the chefs to get to know one of their idols a little better.

Okay, fun’s over. We cut straight to the Quickfire Challenge. Host Padma Lakshmi is in the kitchen waiting for them with guest judge Judy Joo, an author, chef, and restauranteur. Behind them is a map with “passports” to 16 different countries. One of the best ways to get to know a culture is to sample their street food, so as Padma explains, “We’re looking for street food from around the world.” Everyone has to make one iconic dish from one of the countries on the board. But they won’t know which dish they’re making until they select their country.

So it’s the usual stampede of chefs climbing over each other to select their preferred countries. And once again, just like in last week’s emoji-inspired Quickfire, poor Victoire ends up with last choice, though in this case she doesn’t seem too upset. She draws Jamaica, for which she has to prepare a variation of jerk chicken. “I’ve never been to Jamaica, but I have spice in my blood,” she says.

Gabri hasn’t travelled too much in his life, but he’s been to Canada, so he has his eye on that passport the whole time. And he gets his wish, so he’ll create an interpretation of poutine. Amar draws Colombia, whose dish is arepas (he was hoping for empanadas, but oh well). Sara’s the one who got empanadas, from Argentina. Tom gets India, whose dish is bhel puri; perhaps the other chefs were avoiding India for the usual reason, to avoid the pressure of cooking an Indian dish for Padma. Ali takes Turkey and prepares his own doner kebab.

In a tough spot is Nicole, who has to make egg waffles from China, which she has never made despite having spent much of her life around them. Buddha gets Vietnam, for which the dish is a difficult crepe called banh xeo; after many attempts he keeps ending up with lumpy results, to the point where he’s not sure he’ll even finish the challenge, though he ultimately does get something on the plate at least. Perhaps the most out of his depth, though, is Charbel, who gets Japan and the dish takoyaki … what’s takoyaki? He has no idea. Something about a ball of octopus? He’s totally just winging it through this entire challenge.

In the end, Charbel‘s dish is deemed one of the worst of the challenge, which does not surprise him the slightest bit. Unfortunately, Nicole also gets low marks for waffles that came out heavy and doughy. And Sara rounds out the bottom three because her filling was dry and she used too much butter in her dough.

Among the best chefs is Buddha, who is shocked to hear that his banh xeo was “beautifully executed,” though it’s never that surprising when Buddha’s technical skills turn out to be excellent. Gabri‘s modern interpretation and deconstruction of poutine is also impressive. And Tom‘s Indian dish turns out to have great balance; it’s alive and fresh. But in the end it’s Buddha who wins his second Quickfire in a row, securing immunity from elimination yet again. It’s the first time he has ever won two Quickfires in a row.

Elimination Challenge

This challenge, we’re told, is going to be fast and furious. (Insert obligatory promotional footage from “Fast X.”) To be more specific, this will be the fastest Elimination Challenge in “Top Chef” history. It’s going to be the “notorious” mise en place race.

First things first, they draw knives to sort them into three teams of three. On the Green Team are Sara, Amar, and Charbel. On the Yellow Team are Ali, Tom, and Gabri. And on the Red Team are Nicole, Buddha, and Victoire. Just from this initial sorting, I have high hopes for the Green Team due to their individual consistency and Amar and Charbel’s multiple times at the top. And I’m most worried about the Yellow Team, whose members Tom and Gabri have struggled, especially in recent weeks.

Nicole says, “This is my worst nightmare right now.” Amar adds, “Mise en place race on ‘Top Chef’ is always a reality check. Tough guys break down during the challenge, so it’s going to be interesting to see.” Meanwhile, Victoire is eager to win because she’s a huge “Fast and Furious” fan who dreams of Vin Diesel.

After a night of anticipation, they return to the kitchen to find another guest: “Top Chef Canada” judge David Zilber. Then Padma explains the rules, which sound a little confusing at first but become clearer once the chefs actually get down to business. There will be three rounds. In each round there will be a protein, a fruit, and a vegetable representing locations visited in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Each team will select a member for each task. The team that finishes first will get first choice of ingredient from that round. At the end the teams will make dishes featuring the ingredients they won (or got stuck with).

Round one includes ingredients from Los Angeles, Miami, and Tokyo: the teams have to pit and fan out 4 avocados, supreme eight oranges, and filet two whole hamachis. The Red Team is like lightning and finishes the three tasks first, followed by Green. On the Yellow Team, Tom struggles a bit with the avocado and Ali has even more trouble with his oranges, so while Gabri is a beast with that hamachi, it’s not enough to keep them from last place. Predictably, the Red Team picks the hamachi and Green takes the oranges, leaving Yellow with avocado, but Gabri thinks the other teams made a mistake leaving the Mexican chef with avocado.

Round two includes ingredients from Mexico, Rio De Janeiro, and London: they have to peel and dice eight prickly pears, clean and devein two dozen shrimp, and shell one cup’s worth of peas. Again, Red takes the early lead, while Yellow gets off to a strong start with Gabri on those prickly pears. Red stays in the lead after the shrimp section, and Victoire brings it home for that team by making quick work of her peas, but Ali manages to bring Yellow a second-place finish this time, leaving Green in the dust. Red picks shrimp (they’re tactically taking the proteins off the board to make things harder for the other teams). Yellow chooses the peas because they’re easier to work with than the prickly pear, which is left to the Green Team.

Round three includes ingredients from Abu Dhabi, Cuba, and Scotland: they have to pit two quarts of dates, brunoise half a cup’s worth of red peppers, and French two racks of lamb. There’s some controversy this time as Tom kinda steamrolls Gabri: Tom insists on doing the peppers, leaving Gabri to French the lamb even though Gabri tells them he’s never done it before. This isn’t the first time Tom has insisted on getting his way. He did that when he hogged the budget in the “Picnic” challenge, much to the detriment of his entire team. For their sake let’s hope history isn’t repeating itself. Gabri turns out to be right that it was a bad decision, though. Even though Yellow goes into the lamb task in the lead, his struggle to get the lamb bones clean dooms his team to another last-place finish. This time it’s Green that comes out on top, so of course they choose the lamb. Red picks the dates, and Yellow is left with the peppers.

Red goes into the cooking portion of the challenge with hamachi, shrimp, and dates.

Green goes in with lamb, oranges, and prickly pear.

Yellow goes in with red peppers, avocados, and peas — all vegetables, no proteins.

But the speed test isn’t over yet. Now the teams have just 30 minutes to make three dishes incorporating their three ingredients. That’s the fastest cook ever for an Elimination Challenge. It’s basically a Quickfire with much higher stakes. The teams are staggered, starting 10 minutes apart so the judges can taste and evaluate each team as soon as their food is finished. Yellow starts cooking first with Ali on peas, Tom on red peppers, and Gabri on avocado. They’re all in such a rush that Ali sprints like a madman across the kitchen. Gabri does too, leading him to faceplant on the floor. He insists he’s fine, but we’ll later see him icing his leg. “Top Chef” really is a contact sport.

Red starts next with Buddha taking dates (he has immunity, so he’s leaving the proteins to his teammates), Nicole taking shrimp, and Victoire preparing the hamachi. Last is Green, who have an entirely different strategy: they all decide to cook with the lamb, with Nicole also featuring orange in her dish and Amar incorporating prickly pear into his. Amar thinks the judges will appreciate the three different takes on lamb, but he starts to wonder if maybe they’ve misjudged the challenge.

Meal Service

Yellow is first to present their dishes to the judges, and they’ve clearly made the most of their limitations. Tom presents red pepper in multiple styles, and the judges think it’s a delicious mix of flavors. Ali’s fully vegetarian dish with smashed peas has “good spice.” And Gabri’s charred avocado with bacon has a lot of fat in it, but enough acid to balance it out. After the previous drama — and despite my initial worries — it looks like the Yellow Team is going to be safe unless the other teams manage to be absolutely perfect.

The Red Team is next, and the judges like their dishes too. Nicole started to regret getting too complicated with her tempura prawn, but it ends up with “heartwarming flavors.” Victoire’s hamachi tartare delivers nice umami and sweetness. And Buddha’s date cake is “the dessert I never knew I was missing,” according to David Zilber. The gauntlet has been thrown down, so Green probably can’t afford a single criticism.

Alas, Green gets some criticism. While Sara’s dukkah crusted lamb has great flavors and an excellent use of orange, Charbel’s seared lamb loin is a little too simple and the honey-glazed carrot gets stuck in David’s teeth. That right there is probably a fatal blow, but Amar’s harissa grilled lamb chops with prickly pear gastrique doesn’t use the pear nearly enough for the parameters of the challenge. “The Green Team made some interesting choices,” says Padma with a somewhat withering tone. I had thought Green might end up on top, but now I don’t see how they can avoid one of them going home.

Judges’ Table

Despite doing the worst in the mise en place race, the Yellow Team is declared the winner of the challenge, so Tom, Gabri, and Ali get to go to the “Fast X” world premiere. Tom took an undesirable ingredient and made it sing. Ali made a bold choice with a vegetarian dish that had no protein. And Gabri complemented his avocado just right. But in the end Tom is declared the individual winner of the challenge, following two weeks in a row at the bottom.

As expected, the Green Team lands at the bottom, which is a first for both Charbel and Sara, though the judges make it clear that Sara is perfectly safe, having produced the dish that best met the expectations of the challenge. The other individual ingredients weren’t highlighted properly. Charbel’s use of lamb was deemed “a little boring,” while Amar’s barely there prickly pear was, well, barely there. The judges argue a little over whether Charbel or Amar did a worse job. Padma thinks that Charbel highlighted his main ingredient better than Amar did, but ultimately they decide Amar made the better overall dish, so Charbel has to pack his knives and go after what had been an unimpeachable run this season. All it takes is one bad day. Now Nicole is the very last chef without a single bottom result in an Elimination Challenge this season.

“I have no regrets, to be honest,” says Charbel in his exit interview. “I learned a lot. I’m so grateful that I’m able to put my country on the map. That’s an achievement by itself. At 25 I’m here, I’m still a student. I want to keep learning. That’s not the end for me. This is just the beginning. I’ll be back, stronger.”

