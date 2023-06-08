‘Top Chef: World All-Stars’: Will Buddha Lo make history with back-to-back victories?

It seems like just last year we were celebrating a Buddha Lo “Top Chef” championship … because it was just last year. He won season 19 of the cooking competition, which was set in Houston, Texas. Then he was called right back for season 20, “World All-Stars,” a first-of-its-kind battle of the best chefs from around the world. Will Lo become the first contestant ever to win the US “Top Chef” twice?

Lo enters the finale as the heavy favorite to win, according to the combined predictions of fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Not only does he have momentum from winning last season, he’s also done even better in challenges this year than he did before. He has won eight times overall. He won Elimination Challenges in “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites” and “Restaurant Wars.” He won Quickfire Challenges in “Hands Off” and “Street Food Fight.” And for two consecutive episodes in “Battle of the Wellingtons” and “Goodbye, London!” he won Quickfire and Elimination Challenges — that was four wins in a row.

But Lo isn’t invincible. He was one of the bottom chefs in “Holiday Vacation” and “Thali Time,” the latter of which saw him making uncharacteristic technical mistakes on rice. And in the penultimate episode of the season, “Champions in Paris,” it was his fellow finalist Sara Bradley who won the Elimination Challenge, sending her into the finale with proof that she can beat him. The slate is clean for the final challenge, though. Lo doesn’t get to take his eight challenge wins with him. Who ultimately prevails simply depends on whether he, Bradley, or Gabri Rodriguez has the best last day in the kitchen.

