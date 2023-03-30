‘Top Chef’ elimination predictions: Fans bet that Sylwia, Nicole, or Charbel will pack their knives in episode 4

There was a double elimination in “Top Chef” episode three, “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites“: “Top Chef Thailand” finalist May Phattanant Thongthong and “Top Chef Canada” winner Dale MacKay were ousted together for their soggy Scotch egg. So who’s next on the chopping block? “Top Chef” fans have been placing their bets here in our predictions center. You can make or update your own predictions until tonight’s show.

Both ousters took us by surprise last week. Thongthong ranked third in our predictions with 5/1 odds of elimination, so we knew that was in the realm of possibility, but we’d ranked MacKay eighth with 46/1 odds. It was the first time either chef got a low score from the judges during an Elimination Challenge, so it was hard to anticipate that both would sink to the bottom so quickly.

That’s part of what makes the show so competitive. Every challenge is a clean slate, so you can recover immediately from a bad dish, but even if it’s been smooth sailing all season, you only need to leave a bad taste in the judges’ mouths once to be sent home.

With that in mind, our users have predicted Sylwia Stachyra as this week’s likeliest ouster. The “Top Chef Poland” alum hasn’t gotten a high score during an Elimination Challenge yet, and she received a low score for her too-sweet preparation in “Rice, Rice Baby,” so she has already had experience at the bottom.

Next in line is Nicole Gomes; like her fellow Canadian MacKay, she hasn’t gotten a high or low score yet, so she hasn’t given the judges any reason to give her the benefit of the doubt if she ends up struggling.

Rounding out our top three is Charbel Hayek from “Top Chef Middle East and North Africa,” which is perhaps surprising since he won the “London Calling” season premiere challenge. But we just saw Ali Ghzawi go from winning the “Rice” challenge to almost being eliminated in “Pub Bites.” No one is totally safe.

