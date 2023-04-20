‘Top Chef’ elimination predictions: Will Gabri finally run out of 2nd chances tonight in episode 7?

Will “Top Chef Mexico” winner Gabri Rodriguez be eliminated from the competition tonight in episode seven of “Top Chef: World All-Stars”? That’s what fans think who have placed their bets over the last week here in our predictions center. Make or update your own forecasts before tonight’s show.

Indeed, no one has been on as much of a roller coaster as Rodriguez. He’s the only chef who has been at the top or the bottom for all six challenges this season so far. Overall he has been at the bottom four times, more than any other chef this season. That includes the last three challenges in a row. He was on the losing team in “Spurred Lines” and had to compete in a cookoff to stay in the competition. Then his emotions got the better of him when making a mole in “Holiday Vacation.” And he was on the losing team again in “Top Chef is No Picnic.”

Poor Gabri can’t seem to catch a break, but if he does manage to redeem himself, who might be out instead? There’s always “Top Chef Germany’s” Tom Goetter, who survived a cookoff of his own to stay in the competition at the end of the “Picnic” challenge. That was his first time at the bottom in an Elimination Challenge, though he’s been hit-and-miss in Quickfire Challenges. His cake in “Holiday Vacation” didn’t seem to go over well either, though he had immunity for that challenge and wasn’t called out as one of the bottom three.

And of course there’s “Top Chef Canada’s” Dale MacKay, who made a strong impression when he re-entered the competition from “Last Chance Kitchen” in “Picnic,” but he has already experienced elimination once and could very well fall again. You can never be too sure on “Top Chef.” The contestants — and judges — have a tendency to surprise.

