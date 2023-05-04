‘Top Chef’ elimination predictions: Will ‘Restaurant Wars’ end with another shocking ouster?

“Restaurant Wars” is tonight on “Top Chef: World All-Stars,” and that always-grueling battle could yield yet another unexpected outcome. It comes one week after Charbel Hayek was shockingly sent home in his first time at the bottom, and one year after Jackson Kalb was eliminated in “Restaurant Wars” in his first time at the bottom. What could happen this time?

Hayek’s elimination surprised almost all fans who made their predictions here in our predictions center. Only a single user correctly predicted his ouster, and he’d actually just risen to the top of our odds for who would win the entire season. That was the very first time Hayek got low marks from the judges in an Elimination Challenge. Before that he won the “London Calling” season premiere challenge and finished near the top three times after that.

This week Victoire Gouloubi is favored by our users to pack her knives and go. She’s one of only three chefs remaining who hasn’t won an Elimination Challenge yet (along with Gabri Rodriguez and Sara Bradley), and though she had a stellar run during the early weeks of the season, she stumbled recently in “Hands Off.” She’s followed by Rodriguez, who’s ranked second in our elimination odds and has been either near the top or bottom almost every week this season.

But there’s one chef in the exact same position Hayek was in last week: moving into front-runner position to win the season while simultaneously predicted by one user for elimination is Ali Al Ghzawi. He was on a losing team twice this season, in “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites” and “Top Chef is No Picnic,” but for the most part he’s been a rock star, and he’s the only contestant so far who has won two challenges. We’ll see how much of a difference that makes, though. Anyone could be a casualty of Restaurant Wars.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.