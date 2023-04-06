‘Top Chef’ elimination predictions: Will Ali Ghzawi pack his knives and go despite his earlier wins?

Just four episodes into its World All-Stars season, “Top Chef” has already been a roller coaster. Will that continue tonight in episode five? Some fans seem to think so. Our users have been predicting tonight’s episode here in our predictions center since last week’s surprise ouster, and the consensus is that Ali Ghzawi will be the next to pack his knives and go. Do you agree?

Ghzawi, the Jordanian chef who won season three of “Top Chef Middle East and North Africa,” has been up and down throughout the season. He won the “Rice, Rice Baby” elimination challenge. Then he landed at the bottom with teammate Amar Santana the very next week in “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites,” narrowly avoiding elimination. But he stepped back up in “Spurred Lines,” winning the Quickfire and advancing safely through the Elimination Challenge. Will the pendulum swing him back to the bottom again tonight?

Winning a previous challenge is no guarantee of later survival. Consider that Luciana Berry won the “Pub Bites” Elimination Challenge only to be sent home the very next week in “Spurred Lines.” Actually, three out of the four top chefs in “Pub Bites” — Berry, Gabri Rodriguez, and Begoña Rodrigo — ended up at the bottom in “Spurred Lines,” having to cook peas against each other for survival.

None of our users saw Berry’s elimination coming. Maybe that’s why this week’s predictions are spread among so many different chefs. Though Ghzawi is favored to be sent home, as of this writing there’s at least one user predicting the ouster of every single chef except Charbel Hayek — by the time you read this that may have changed. Hayek won the premiere “London Calling” challenge and hasn’t had a low score in an Elimination Challenge at all this season. But if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that you can never rest on your laurels.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.