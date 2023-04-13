‘Top Chef’ elimination predictions: Who will pack their knives and go in episode 6 (and who will return to the competition)?

Sylwia Stachyra will be eliminated from “Top Chef: World All-Stars” episode six. That’s according to the combined predictions of fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. But it’s been tough to pin down this season’s eliminations from week to week, so let’s look at the stats.

Stachyra has been on the bottom before: she got low marks from the judges for her overly sweet rice in “Rice, Rice Baby.” But that’s the only time she has let the judges down in an Elimination Challenge. The Polish chef has sailed through every other week, and in “Spurred Lines” she was on one of the first teams to win their head-to-head battle and be declared safe. But she hasn’t been singled out by the judges with a high score yet. So that’s always a sign of vulnerability.

But she hasn’t been at the bottom nearly as many times as poor Gabri Rodriguez, who must be getting whiplash from the way he has bounced back and forth all season. He got a low score in the season premiere “London Calling,” then high scores in “Rice, Rice Baby” and “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites,” and then hit the bottom again in “Spurred Lines” and “Holiday Vacation,” putting him within a hair’s breadth of elimination.

No one in the competition has been at the bottom as often as Rodriguez has thus far, even the chefs who have been eliminated. In fact, he hasn’t had a single week where he was simply safe in an Elimination Challenge. He has always ended up as one of the best or one of the worst. So he’s especially in need of redemption to turn his season around before it’s too late, especially with one ousted chef about to return to the competition from “Last Chance Kitchen.” That comes down to Begoña Rodrigo and Dale MacKay. So the competition is bound to get a little bit more crowded again.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.