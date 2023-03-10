First eliminated on ‘Top Chef’ season 20 regrets his intestinal infraction: ‘I completely accept the consequences’

“I did a mistake to forget the intestine, and I completely accept the consequences,” said Samuel Albert in his exit interview at the end of “London Calling,” the premiere episode of “Top Chef” season 20. “I came here to represent my country, and definitely the ‘Top Chef’ competition from all around the world are really completely different.”

“London Calling” was the start of an unprecedented “Top Chef” season. The landmark 20th edition of the American cooking show has assembled a cast representing 11 different “Top Chef” series across the globe, from Canada to France to the Middle East and North Africa. The UK-set competition also marks the first time the series has ever taken place entirely outside the United States.

Things got off to a rough start for “Top Chef: France” alum Albert when he and teammate Tom Goetter had one of the worst dishes in the Quickfire Challenge — good salmon, but gritty cabbage emulsion. Things didn’t improve in the Elimination Challenge, when he had to create a vegetable dish with a side of protein.

He overwhelmed himself with many different cooking techniques for his vegetables. The irony, though, is that it’s not the vegetables that doomed him in the vegetable challenge. His fatal error was what he did with his protein — or rather didn’t do. He forgot to devein his prawns, leaving the judges with slimy innards on their plates. That was deemed to be a greater mistake than Dawn Burrell‘s indistinct vegetable flavors and Gabri Rodriguez‘s overly charred ingredients, so Albert was told to pack his knives and go.

But this might not be the last we see of Albert in the competition. He’ll have an opportunity to fight his way back on “Last Chance Kitchen.” “In ‘Last Chance Kitchen’ I will give my best,” he promised. “If I have to start this competition by the bottom to finish on the top at the end, if it’s the way, it’s the way.”

