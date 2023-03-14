‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’ preview: ‘Just when the chefs think they’re out, we pull them back in’ [WATCH]

“Even the best chefs can have a bad day in the kitchen, and in a battle of titans, one must always fall,” says “Top Chef” co-host and judge Tom Colicchio in a new preview for season 20 of the online companion series “Last Chance Kitchen.” “They get to see me here for a shot at redemption and perhaps cook their way back into the competition.” Watch the trailer above.

“Top Chef” is unique among reality shows in that eliminated contestants can still win the competition. They just have to survive “Last Chance Kitchen,” in which the ousted culinary competitors go head-to-head for a chance to return to the main show. The winner in each episode lives to fight another day, while the loser is out for good. Last year the “LCK” champ was Sarah Welch, who survived six rounds, returned to the show, and made it to the finals. She ultimately lost the title to Buddha Lo, who’s back on the show for the special World All-Stars competition.

But the World All-Stars battle is full of past “Top Chef” winners and finalists from around the world, so “LCK” will be full of contestants who are unaccustomed to losing. We already know the first unlucky chef who will try to make a comeback. In the season premiere episode, “London Calling,” Samuel Albert — the winner of “Top Chef France” season 10 — stumbled during a vegetable challenge. It wasn’t his vegetables that were the problem, though, it was the protein that accompanied them. He carelessly forgot to devein his prawns, which the judges deemed an unforgivable error.

We’ll find out who Albert will face in “LCK” after episode two of “Top Chef” airs this coming Thursday. How long can he hold on? And who will eventually return to the show after falling out? Colicchio jokes, “Just when the chefs think they’re out, we pull them back in!”

