‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: A multi-flavored challenge comes down to one ‘crazy,’ ‘wacky’ dish [WATCH]

For Victoire Gouloubi, comparing “Last Chance Kitchen” to the main “Top Chef” competition is like comparing Coca-Cola to champagne: “No, I don’t love.” She was eliminated from the competition in “Thali Time,” but “I’m going to fight to get back.” Watch her head-to-head battle against reigning “LCK” champion Charbel Hayek above.

Gouloubi had to pack her knives and go after a challenge in which she and her fellow contestants had to create Indian-inspired dishes that incorporated six different flavor profiles: salty, sweet, bitter, sour, pungent, and astringent. Gouloubi made basic cooking mistakes like not seasoning her salad and overcooking her rice, so for redemption, host and judge Tom Colicchio tasks them with creating a dish that incorporate some of those six flavors, and they draw knives to decide who gets which ones. Hayek draws salty, sour, and pungent. Gouloubi gets sweet, bitter, and astringent.

Hayek decides right away on Chilean sea bass as the base of his dish. Gouloubi doesn’t have a plan for her protein right away; she’s more focused on creating a sauce that incorporates her necessary flavors. He ends up with a dish of sea bass with spicy spinach, sautéed mushrooms, and citrus relish. Her dish, which gets one of the most interesting reactions from Colicchio this season, ends up being radicchio trevisano confit with red onion and fruit reduction. “This is crazy, interesting,” the usually poker-faced Colicchio tells her. “It’s just a wacky dish that really works.”

Unfortunately for Gouloubi, while she achieved all the flavors in her dish, the sweetness was a little overpowering, causing her to lose the battle to Hayek’s more balanced dish. Indeed, Gouloubi had worried about the sweetness of her dish. After burning her brown sugar she had originally intended for her sauce, she had to use white sugar and crossed her fingers that it wouldn’t throw off her dish. So one week after Hayek is saved by Nicole Gomes‘s salt stumble, he prevails again due to Gouloubi’s sugar snafu. That means Hayek moves on to the two-part “LCK” finale to decide who returns to the competition, and Gouloubi, sadly, is out for good.

