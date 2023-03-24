‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Triple threat match raises the question, who was really to blame for that double elimination? [Watch]

I’m not sure how I feel about Canadian “Top Chef” alum Dale MacKay on “Top Chef: World All-Stars.” In the latest episode of “Last Chance Kitchen,” following his double elimination with May Phattanant Thongthong in season 20, episode three, “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites,” he shows a confident swagger, but I wonder if he owns the decisions he made that led them to being eliminated in the first place. Watch above and let us know what you think.

“I don’t hold anything against May,” says MacKay. “I’m upset at myself. I didn’t take more of an aggressive leadership role.” Thongthong counters, “I asked Dale to do something more special, but he just wanted to do something safe.” It’s true that Thongthong was the one who chose the Scotch egg as their dish, but it was MacKay who insisted on the straightforward, no-frills preparation that ultimately got them eliminated for its lack of crisp. How much more leadership did he want when he got his way on the preparation of the dish? Thongthong has been very diplomatic, biting her tongue despite disagreeing with MacKay about their strategy for the challenge.

Since they were eliminated in a pub food challenge, their bout against last week‘s “Last Chance Kitchen” winner Dawn Burrell was another pub food challenge. The chefs are to create their own variation on Welsh rarebit. This time MacKay decides to deconstruct the idea instead of playing it safe. Thongthong, who is not familiar at all with rarebit, also decides to put a unique spin on it. It’s Burrell who sticks with a more traditional-style preparation, which makes her wonder if she took the wrong path.

Only one chef is eliminated from the competition in this “LCK” while the other two continue in the competition, “and that’s good in some respects,” says MacKay. “Kind of hoping to get rid of two people at once, but I just want to move forward.” I know it’s a competition, but his eagerness to “get rid of” his opponents strikes me as a bit mean-spirited. Perhaps he’s one of those not-here-to-make-friends reality TV types. He ultimately does win this “LCK” challenge, joined by Thongthong, leaving a devastated Burrell ousted for good, but it doesn’t seem like his elimination has dampened his confidence any.

What did you think of this “LCK,” and who do you think was really responsible for the double elimination?

