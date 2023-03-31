‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Ousted chef looks for redemption with rabbit after her problem with peas [Watch]

“I’m so excited to be on ‘Last Chance Kitchen’ because this will be the opportunity to come back, and to be honest, I did not pack my luggage,” said Luciana Berry after her elimination from “Top Chef” in the episode “Spurred Lines.” “I couldn’t stop thinking about the challenge, so I’m going to give 110-percent of me.” Watch her fight to stay in the competition against May Phattanant Thongthong and Dale MacKay in this week’s episode of “Last Chance Kitchen” above.

Berry had a grueling experience in the “Spurred Lines” team challenge. Her team lost two rounds in a row. Then she and her teammates, Begoña Rodrigo and Gabri Rodriguez, had to cook against each other for survival in round three. Their task in that third round was to prepare a dish using peas, and Berry’s pea puree over raw scallops “just didn’t seem to work really well at all,” explains “LCK” host and judge Tom Colicchio.

So what better way for her to redeem herself than to use all of the ingredients from the “Spurred Lines” Elimination Challenge: cheese, apples, and peas. But one more thing. Colicchio introduced a fourth British ingredient: rabbit. (From rarebit one week to rabbit the next.) Thongthong was immediately thrown off by the ingredient: “In my country we don’t eat rabbit. It’s like a pet.” Would she be able to successfully cook an ingredient that’s so far outside her comfort zone?

Ultimately Thongthong ended up with rabbit loin roulade with ricotta and mascarpone cheeses, apples, and peas. That went up against Berry’s rabbit loin with miso and sake sauce, mashed peas, mascarpone, and glazed apples, and MacKay’s roasted rabbit loin and kidneys with feta and apple espuma, and peas. Colicchio noticed imperfections in all three dishes: Berry’s sauce was a little too salty, MacKay’s feta was surprisingly under-seasoned, and Thongthong’s cheese with the rabbit fell apart. Ultimately Berry won the challenge, with MacKay as runner up. That meant Thongthong was out of the competition for good.

“In my real life, I’m not going to cook what I don’t eat,” Thongthong said in her final exit interview. “Even in loss, I learn many things. I learn about people. I learn about my ability. I learn much more from here. So when I’m going back, I think I will use all the things that I have learned.”

