‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: A sandwich smackdown decided who got kicked out of the picnic [Watch]

There was a bit of a surprise at the end of “Top Chef” season 20, episode six, “Top Chef is No Picnic.” The judges decided that Tom Goetter and Sylwia Stachyra were on the losing team and had the two worst dishes of the luxurious picnic challenge. One of them would stay and one of them would go. But there was a catch. “Come with me,” Padma Lakshmi told them. So they left Judges’ Table and made their way to two outdoor cooking stations. It would be a “Last Chance Kitchen” cookoff to decide who stays in the competition and who’s eliminated. Watch it above.

Both Tom and Sylwia have not only survival, but redemption on their minds. “Since I made a tomato dish which was an absolute disaster, I decided to definitely go with tomatoes,” says Tom. He cioppino salad didn’t go over well with the judges, so he doubles down and decides on a cioppino sandwich. “I’m dead serious,” he tells the other chefs, who think he’s kidding. Then he looks at his tomatoes and quickly decides that a cioppino sandwich is a terrible idea, so he grabs some tenderloin steak to use as the base of his sandwich instead.

As for Sylwia, “I used andouille in my previous dish, but it doesn’t work, so I thought that can be like my redemption.” She also grabs some caviar and crab meat from the pantry, but she doesn’t want to overcomplicate her dish this time, so she ditches the caviar and sticks with crab. “When I’m overthinking, I’m generally in trouble.” She pairs that with a champagne hollandaise sauce, but the judges start to worry when she picks up some last-minute fennel.

When the 20 minutes are up, it’s time for the tasting and deliberation. Tom cooked his steak nicely and with a lot of flavor. There was nice spice in the background. Tom Colicchio isn’t sure why Tom put ingredients on the outside of his sandwich, though, making it harder to eat. But that’s a wash since Sylwia did exactly the same thing. As for the rest of her sandwich, Sylwia’s champagne hollandaise goes over well, and Gail Simmons likes the idea of a crab salad.

Unfortunately, Sylwia’s sandwich was all soft-texture and lacked extra dimension, so she’s eliminated and will have to fight her way back through “LCK,” while Tom remains in the main competition. Let’s hope Tom has learned an important lesson about teamwork. Part of the reason his team lost is because he spent a disproportionate amount of their money on his lackluster dish, leaving his teammates with scraps. He seems appropriately humbled by his misadventure, so he might not make the same mistakes again. In the kitchen, though, there are always brand new mistakes you can make, so we’ll see if he can recover in the coming weeks.

