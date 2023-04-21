‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Two chefs had to show their skills by perfectly eggs-ecuting an omelet [Watch]

Sometimes on “Top Chef,” the difference between a winning dish and a losing dish is just a matter of proper execution. That was the case in “Hands Off,” in which Tom Goetter made a mousse with all the right flavors but all the wrong consistency. But luckily for Goetter, it was Dale MacKay‘s flabby, flavorless chicken whose execution left the most to be desired. So Tom Colicchio welcomed MacKay back to “Last Chance Kitchen” to prove his technical ability with one of the most basic dishes in a chef’s arsenal: an omelet.

“It doesn’t feel good to be sent home twice in one season,” admits MacKay, who just fought his way back into the competition in “Top Chef is No Picnic” only to be eliminated again just a week later. “I’ve never been sent home before, so the first time was a new feeling. Second time doesn’t feel any better.” But he’s had plenty of experience with eggs this season, for better and for worse: he was eliminated the first time in “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites” for a Scotch egg, but then he helped his team win with his caviar-topped deviled egg in “Picnic.”

That experience would seem to put MacKay at an advantage, but Stachyra says, “When I woke up today, I had a feeling that I’m going to cook omelet. I swear to God. I think that omelet is like my secret weapon.” But she and MacKay take completely different approaches to the challenge. Given only 15 minutes to complete their dishes, MacKay decides to keep it simple with a traditional omelet with chives, mushrooms, and brown butter spinach puree, while Stachyra makes a non-traditional “Omelet Arnold Bennett” with smoked salmon, truffles, hollandaise sauce, and chives.

Their outcomes are also on the opposite ends of the spectrum. Colicchio points out that MacKay’s omelet is on the runny side, while Stachyra’s is overcooked. It turns out Colicchio prefers a little underdone to a little overdone, so MacKay stays alive for yet another week while Stachyra is eliminated from the competition for good. “I enjoyed every moment,” she says in her final exit interview. “Even if I’m going home today, I’m happy because I’m so homesick. I learned a lot from the other chefs. I’m sure when the competition will end, Tom will go and Google omelet of Arnold Bennett.”

