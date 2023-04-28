‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: 2 chefs with a LOT to prove faced off in tomato smackdown [WATCH]

Charbel Hayek was kind of a shocking “Top Chef” elimination in the episode “Street Food Fight.” He won the first challenge of the season in “London Calling” and had never landed in the bottom in all the weeks after that. But on “Top Chef” it only takes one bad day. And that’s what Hayek had. However, in “Last Chance Kitchen” he had to face Dale MacKay, who was eliminated twice and had just as much to prove. Watch their battle above.

Hayek was eliminated in a mise en place team challenge. His team did okay during that challenge, securing one protein — lamb — while another team got stuck with nothing but vegetables. However, his team’s decision to all use the lamb instead of highlighting all of their ingredients was their downfall. Hayek was supposed to highlight the lamb itself. But Tom Colicchio explains that his was “the least interesting of the three dishes” on his team. So he was relegated to “LCK.”

Colicchio actually thought lamb three ways was a pretty smart idea, if it had been executed properly. So he has Hayek and MacKay cook an ingredient three ways — but not lamb. Last week’s eliminated chef Sylwia Stachyra wheels out a table full of tomatoes. “I want to see who you are in this tomato dish,” Colicchio tells them. But Hayek is ambitious. Instead of three ways, he’s going to make tomato four ways: tomato concasse, tomato vinaigrette, blanched tomatoes, and peeled tomatoes, along with feta cheese — no protein. MacKay makes his tomatoes stewed, sauced, and dried — along with a protein, sea bass.

So whose comes out better? Colicchio thinks they’re both “really good dishes,” but the one that develops more tomato flavor … is Hayek’s. MacKay’s didn’t have the acidity that it needed, so he’s eliminated from the competition for good. “Honestly, I’m disappointed,” says MacKay in his final exit interview, “but I’m really happy with this dish, and in most cases I would probably win, but Charbel is a very good chef. The first time I went out, coming back from ‘Last Chance Kitchen’ — I think if I wasn’t able to do that I would be leaving feeling very different, but I got to show what I’m made of and excited about food a lot more than I was prior to coming here. And I think that’s a gift in itself, so I’m going to go back happy and hug all the people I love because I have a great life.”

