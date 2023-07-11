‘Top Chef’ announces new host after Padma Lakshmi’s exit and new location for season 21

Padma Lakshmi hosted the cooking competition series “Top Chef” for 17 years. But she decided to leave her long-running gig to focus on her other series, Hulu’s “Taste the Nation,” and “other creative pursuits,” as she explained on social media. That means the long-running series is getting a new host, who has just been announced as Kristen Kish, the winner of season 10 of the series back in 2013. The new season will take place in Wisconsin — specifically the “unique culinary scenes in Milwaukee and Madison,” according to Bravo’s press release. Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will return as judges of the culinary smackdown.

“‘Top Chef’ is where I started my journey – first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Senior Vice President Ryan Flynn said, “Kristen Kish represents everything that makes ‘Top Chef’ incredibly special. She’s an acclaimed chef and her experience as a cheftestant, winner and judge, alongside her culinary curiosity, makes Kristen the perfect host for the next chapter of ‘Top Chef’ as we take on a new region of the country we haven’t explored.”

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers said, “We are honored to be able to welcome ‘Top Chef’ to Wisconsin for its upcoming season. We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs and exceptional local ingredients. I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.”

