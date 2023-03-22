‘Top Chef’ preview: Contestants discuss Ukraine, prepare for a pub crawl and anticipate the next twist [Watch]

“I’m just sorry about Dawn. Second week and we’re losing a very good chef,” says Sylwia Stachyra after the elimination of Dawn Burrell in “Top Chef” episode two, “Rice, Rice Baby.” Begoña Rodrigo, adds, “Watching people from everywhere here in London, for me it’s f*cking amazing.” The 14 remaining chefs in the competition bond in a special sneak preview clip from the next episode on Bravo. But they don’t have much time to relax. Watch the video above.

The chefs discuss the cultural experience they’re sharing, and Stachyra addresses the uncertainty in the world. “I’m from the city which is 80 kilometers from Ukraine,” she explains. “When the war started we cooked the food, we gave our furniture, our clothes, everything we had … I’m happy that I had the family who supported me. I always have a place to come back. This is amazing because some people even don’t have a home right now.”

There’s a lot of love and mutual respect between these cheftestants, but this is still a competition after all, so they all snapped to attention as soon as Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio enter the room. They tell the chefs that — surprise! — there will be no Quickfire Challenge this week. Okay, so what’s the catch? Because there’s always a catch. “Tom and I are going to be taking you around the city to taste some of the most traditional food in London,” Simmons tells them. They’re going on a pub crawl!

Luciana Berry is excited because pub food has greatly improved in the 19 years she has lived in London. “I just hope that Tom doesn’t make us too drunk,” says Tom Goetter. “If you learned one thing in ‘Top Chef’ it’s that you don’t go and have a good time. The moment you feel comfortable, they throw you in the kitchen and start screaming at you and say, ‘Cook!'” Man, “Top Chef Germany” sounds intense. But Sara Bradley concurs: “They’re not that nice. This is going to become an elimination challenge, right?”

But what exactly will that challenge be? We’ll have to wait until Thursday to find out.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.