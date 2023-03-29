‘Top Chef’ preview: World All-Stars have to bake the best British biscuits [Watch]

“Double elimination sucks, doesn’t it?”

The World All-Stars on “Top Chef” season 20 are all reeling from the ouster of May Phattanant Thongthong and Dale MacKay from the competition in episode three, “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites,” at the start of episode four. Watch the preview clip from this week’s episode above.

“Now I’m in the bottom,” laments Ali Ghzawi, who went from winning an Elimination Challenge to almost being eliminated himself. “I have experienced it, and trust me, that’s a bad place to be in. I need to get my confidence back. I will not let this take over me.”

“We are human, and we can make the simple mistake,” Sylwia Stachyra consoles.

But this is “Top Chef,” so there’s not much time to lick your wounds before it’s time to get cooking again. The next morning the chefs return to the kitchen and are introduced to guest judge Paul A. Young, a pastry chef and chocolatier who has an “Austin Powers” vibe according to contestant Gabri Rodriguez. “I’d totally date him,” Rodriguez adds.

Maybe later. First, the chefs would have to cook British biscuits for Young. “We want you to create one sweet and one savory biscuit,” host Padma Lakshmi tells them. They only have 45 minutes to finish them. Amar Santana can hardly believe the time limit. He decides to work on his savory biscuit first with prosciutto, Parmesan, pine nuts, and Rosemary. Luciana Berry prepares Brazilian biscuits with vanilla from the Amazon rain forest.

Tom Goetter hates baking under pressure. He’s mixing up a soft, cloudy dough that needs time in the freezer. “I’m more stressed out for him than for me,” says Buddha Lo. So who wins the Quickfire and earns immunity in the Elimination Challenge? We’ll find out when the episode airs on Thursday night.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.