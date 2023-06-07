‘Top Chef: World All-Stars’: Will Sara Bradley be the 4th ever to win it all after surviving ‘Last Chance Kitchen’?

She was down but not out. “Top Chef: World All-Stars” contestant Sara Bradley was eliminated from the competition in “Battle of the Wellingtons,” quite possibly the most difficult challenge of the season. But she wasn’t gone for long. In a two-part “Last Chance Kitchen” finale even she defeated Amar Santana and then Charbel Hayek to earn back her spot in the main competition. Can she complete her comeback by winning the whole competition?

It wouldn’t be unprecedented. Kristen Kish (season 10), Brooke Williamson (season 14), and Joseph Flamm (season 15) had to pack their knives and go in their respective seasons, battled back from “LCK,” and ultimately prevailed. That’s not a bad track record when you consider that “LCK” has only been around since season nine. And consider the rest of Bradley’s track record. Her elimination in “Wellingtons” was the first time all season that she was one of the judges’ bottom chefs. That means she delivered 10 straight weeks of consistent cooking; she went longer than any other chef this season without low marks from the judges.

And she quite often had one of the judges’ favorite dishes. She was on one of the winning teams in “Spurred Lines,” her team won “Restaurant Wars,” and she produced top dishes in “Top Chef is No Picnic” and “Thali Time.” Then in the penultimate episode of the season, “Champions in Paris,” she won her first Elimination Challenge, proving that she’s capable of beating fellow finalists Buddha Lo and Gabri Rodriguez in culinary combat. So while she’s the only one of the final three contestants who didn’t win her previous season of “Top Chef” (she was the runner-up in USA’s season 16 in Kentucky), she has more than proved her mettle. Do you think she’ll be the fourth “LCK” champ to go all the way?

