‘Top Chef’ poll results: Fans say it’s Dale’s fault that he and May were eliminated in pub food challenge

“Top Chef” World All-Stars Dale MacKay and May Phattanant Thongthong didn’t communicate too well when they had to team up for the “Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites” Elimination Challenge. That ended up dooming them both as this was a double elimination. They seemed frustrated with each other during the challenge and later on in “Last Chance Kitchen,” so who really was at fault for their ouster? Scroll down for our complete poll results.

We asked readers, and a leading 42.07% of them said MacKay was more at fault for getting them sent home. He was the one who pressured Thongthong into a very literal, straightforward preparation for their Scotch egg. It wasn’t until they were about to serve the judges that MacKay noticed that the other chefs had done fine-dining deconstructions of their dishes.

Ultimately, it wasn’t the style that got them sent home, per se, but rather a lack of crispiness that their dish sorely needed. Nevertheless, it’s possible that Amar Santana and Ali Ghzawi‘s more ambitious approach was what saved them despite their fish and chips having a similar lack of crisp. We’ll never know for sure.

But Thongthong wasn’t completely blameless. Another 26.83% of fans thought she was the one who tanked the team. Indeed, she was the one who picked the Scotch egg as their dish in the first place; MacKay wanted the fish and chips. That said, there’s no I in “team,” so the last 31.1% of our fans responded that the two chefs were equally responsible.

The good news for both of them is that they’re still alive in the competition (for now). They defeated Dawn Burrell in “Last Chance Kitchen,” where this time they were more creative with their pub-inspired dishes. They say two heads are better than one, but sometimes there can be too many cooks in the kitchen.

