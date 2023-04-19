These 4 ‘Top Chef’ contestants still haven’t been on the bottom: Is one of them the front-runner to win?

We’re almost halfway through “Top Chef: World All-Stars,” so we’re getting a better and better idea of how the competition is shaping up. Some chefs have been all over the map, and some were eliminated suddenly after earlier rock-star culinary performances — pour one out for Begoña Rodrigo — but there are four who have never once landed at the bottom in an Elimination Challenge. Will one of them be the eventual winner?

The first lucky chef is Charbel Hayek. The “Top Chef Middle East and North Africa” alum actually won the very first challenge of the season, “London Calling.” He has been safe in every challenge since, and he aced the team battles in “Spurred Lines” and “Top Chef is No Picnic.”

Nicole Gomes from “Top Chef Canada,” Sara Bradley from “Top Chef: Kentucky,” and Victoire Gouloubi from “Top Chef Italy” were also on winning teams for “Spurred Lines” and “Picnic,” with Gomes outright winning the “Picnic” contest. Those were the only high scores Gomes and Bradley have gotten, while Gouloubi was additionally one of the best chefs in “Holiday Vacation.”

Consistency is certainly a good thing, but does it make you a favorite to win? Well, last year’s champ, Buddha Lo (who is back competing on “World All-Stars”), got a low score by episode three. The year before that, though, winner Gabe Erales made it through his first seven episodes without a low score. And the “All-Stars L.A.” winner before that, Melissa King, also made it through seven episodes with high or safe scores.

That said, it only takes one bad day to end your journey on this tumultuous show (see above re: Begoña Rodrigo), so we’ll have to wait and see whether the rest of the competition goes as smoothly for them as the first half has.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.