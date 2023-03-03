Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ get revenge at American Society of Cinematographers Awards after shocking Oscar snub?

We thought “Top Gun: Maverick” was the front-runner to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography. So it was one of the biggest shocks on nominations morning when the film didn’t make the cut at all. But it did earn a nomination at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards. Can it win there to avenge its Oscar snub?

That’s what our odds say. As of this writing “Top Gun” director of photography Claudio Miranda gets leading odds of 10/3 and support from five out of nine Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, seven out of eight Gold Derby Editors, 18 of our Top 24 Users, and 18 of our All-Star Top 24. This would be the first ASC win for Miranda, who previously earned nominations for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008) and “Life of Pi” (2012).

The trouble for Miranda is that no one has ever won at the ASC Awards without at least being nominated for an Oscar. That might be good news for the three ASC nominees who were cited by the motion picture academy. One of them, Mandy Walker (“Elvis”) ranks second in our forecasts with 4/1 odds and support from two Experts, one Editor, four Top Users, and four All-Stars. If she does prevail she would be the first woman ever awarded by the ASC for feature film.

Another Oscar nominee, “Bardo,” ranks fourth in our predictions with 9/2 odds; One Expert and one Top User is predicting that film’s DP Darius Khondji, who is already receiving the honorary International Award at this year’s ceremony. Perhaps surprisingly, none of our Experts, Editors, Top Users, or All-Stars are predicting “Empire of Light,” even though its DP Roger Deakins has won a record five times before. Might we be underestimating him?

Also ironic is that the odds-on favorite to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography is a film that likewise is not nominated by the ASC: “All Quiet on the Western Front” by James Friend. So if our odds are right about both races, we’ll have a historic anomaly where the two Best Cinematography winners are mutually exclusive.

