2023 TIFF lineup features awards contenders ‘The Holdovers,’ ‘Rustin,’ ‘The Zone of Interest’ and more …

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) unveiled its first wave of 60 selections on Monday, July 24. The slate includes 37 world premieres, seven international openings and 12 North American debuts and will be held September 7 – 17, 2023. See the full lineup of films (so far) below.

Among the standouts is “The Holdovers,” a caustic Christmas comedy from “About Schmidt” and “Sideways” writer-director Alexander Payne. Pundits expect the film could emerge from the festival as a major Oscar player in several races, including Best Picture. Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money,” a retelling of the GameStop short squeeze starring Paul Dano, and David Yates’ “Pain Hustlers,” a pharma satire with Emily Blunt, could land two previously overlooked actors their first Oscar spotlight.

George C. Wolfe’s “Rustin” is a highly anticipated Civil Rights drama that Gold Derby users currently predict will snag Colman Domingo a Best Actor nomination. Also noteworthy are the WWII biopic “Lee,” directed by “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” cinematographer Ellen Kuras and starring Kate Winslet, and “NYAD,” a potential awards vehicle for Annette Bening, who plays real-life long-distance swimmer and motivational speaker Diana Nyad.

“Fair Play” and “Flora and Son,” two of the biggest acquisitions from this year’s Sundance, will also be screening. From Cannes, TIFF will feature Palme d’Or winner “Anatomy of a Fall” and runner-up “The Zone of Interest.” Both movies star Sandra Hüller and are expected to factor into multiple races this awards season. Other Cannes exports include Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster,” Catherine Breillat’s “Last Summer” and Alice Rohrwacher’s “La Chimera.”

We expect many additions will be made to the slate throughout the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023

* Previously announced

“Concrete Utopia” Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North America Rights Available

“Dumb Money” Craig Gillespie | USA

World Premiere

“Fair Play” Chloe Domont | USA

International Premiere

“Flora and Son” John Carney | Ireland/USA

Canadian Premiere

“Hate to Love: Nickelback” Leigh Brooks | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Lee” Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

*”Next Goal Wins” Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

“NYAD” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere

“Punjab ’95” Honey Trehan | India

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Solo” Sophie Dupuis | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“The End We Start From” Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“The Movie Emperor” Ning Hao | China

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“The New Boy” Warwick Thornton | Australia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“The Royal Hotel” Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2023

“A Difficult Year” Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France

International Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“A Normal Family” Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“American Fiction” Cord Jefferson | USA

World Premiere

“Anatomy of a Fall” Justine Triet | France

Canadian Premiere

“Close to You” Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Days of Happiness” Chloé Robichaud | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“El Rapto” Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“Ezra” Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Fingernails” Christos Nikou | USA

International Premiere

“Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“His Three Daughters” Azazel Jacobs | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Hit Man” Richard Linklater | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” Alex Gibney | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Kidnapped” Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere

“Knox Goes Away” Michael Keaton | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“La Chimera” Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland

North American Premiere

“Last Summer” Catherine Breillat | France

North American Premiere

*”Les Indésirables” Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

Sales Title – North America Rights Available

“Memory” Michel Franco | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Monster” Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan

North American Premiere

“Mother Couch” Niclas Larsson | USA

World Premiere

“North Star” Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“One Life” James Hawes | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Pain Hustlers” David Yates | USA

World Premiere

“Poolman” Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“Reptile” Grant Singer | USA

World Premiere

“Rustin” George C. Wolfe | USA

International Premiere

*”Seven Veils” Atom Egoyan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“Shoshana” Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“Sing Sing” Greg Kwedar | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“Smugglers” Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Swan Song” Chelsea McMullan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“The Beast” Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“The Burial” Maggie Betts | USA

World Premiere

“The Convert” Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“The Critic” Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“The Dead Don’t Hurt” Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“The Holdovers” Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere

“The Peasants” DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“The Zone of Interest” Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere

“Together 99” Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere

“Unicorns” Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Uproar” Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Wicked Little Letters” Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Wildcat” Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“Woman of the Hour” Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

