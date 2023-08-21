Travis Scott (‘Utopia’) stays atop Billboard 200 for 3rd week thanks to vinyl sales

Travis Scott managed to maintain his number-one position on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a third week in a row. His “Utopia” achieved 185,000 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Utopia” was up 26% overall from week to week. That boost came from traditional sales, and those sales were generated predominantly by vinyl thanks to a limited-time deal that marked down records from $50 to just $5 in Scott’s web store. With three weeks on top, “Utopia” marks the longest chart-topping run for a hip-hop album since Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” ruled for five nonconsecutive weeks in 2021.

Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” maintained its number-two position. It also increased from its performance last week — up two-percent to 94,000 units. In third place is the debut of Karol G‘s new album “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season),” her follow-up to the number-one “Mañana Será Bonito” from earlier this year. That pushed the “Barbie” soundtrack down to fourth place and Taylor Swift‘s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” back to fifth.

In our weekly predictions contest, 16 users correctly predicted that “Utopia” would get another week in the top spot. Only a dozen thought “One Thing at a Time” would come in at number-two. Nobody saw “Mañana Será Bonito” coming in third place, guaranteeing that no one gets a perfect score for the week. Rounding out the top five, 16 users correctly bet that “Barbie” would be number-four, and only five anticipated “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” in fifth position. How did you do betting on this week’s top albums?

