Travis Scott (‘Utopia’) spends 2nd week atop Billboard 200 chart, another boon to hip-hop

Travis Scott‘s “Utopia” took a significant tumble in its second week of release following its blockbuster debut numbers, but it nevertheless held on to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. That makes it the first hip-hop album to spend its first two weeks at number-one in two years. The last to achieve that feat was Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” in 2021. Read more about this week’s top 10 here at Billboard.com.

“Utopia” achieved 147,000 equivalent album units during the tracking week that ended August 10 based on the combination of its traditional record sales, individual track sales, and online streaming performance. That’s off 70% from its first week when it accumulated nearly half a million album units, but more than enough to lead a slow week when there were no new albums at all in the top 10.

In fact, numbers two through four all rose one spot up the chart despite dipping in their album unit totals. Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” was down four-percent to 92,000 units, but climbed back to number-two. The “Barbie” soundtrack slipped 18% to 74,000 units but moved up to third place. And Taylor Swift‘s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” moved up to number-four despite a drop of nine-percent to 60,000. The only album in the top five that improved from week to week was Swift’s “Midnights,” which rose three spots and 15% in commercial performance.

In our weekly Billboard 200 predictions contest, more than two dozen users correctly predicted that “Utopia” would remain in the top spot, and most were right about the range of album units the number-one album would achieve (100,000-149,999). Our consensus was also correct that “One Thing at a Time” would bounce back up to second place. “Barbie,” “Speak Now,” and “Midnights” took most of us — but not all of us — by surprise in their respective third, fourth, and fifth place positions. How did you do forecasting this week’s chart?

