Travis Scott (‘Utopia’) is #1 for the 4th week on Billboard 200 albums chart, while Hozier debuts in the top 5

Rapper Travis Scott holds on to number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart once more. His “Utopia” maintains its position on top for the fourth week in a row for the tracking week that ended August 24. That makes this his longest-running number-one album, besting the three weeks his “Astroworld” spent at the summit. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Utopia” achieved another 161,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Once again, much of its success was due to vinyl sales thanks to a steep discount through Scott’s web store. As a result, “Utopia” is the first rap album since Drake‘s “Scorpion” in 2018 to spend its first four weeks at number-one.

Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” holds steady in second place with 91,000 units. Then comes Irish alt-rocker Hozier at number-three with “Unreal Unearth,” which achieved 62,000 units that also included substantial sales on vinyl. This is Hozier’s third studio album and his third top-five hit, following his self-titled debut from 2014 which reached number-two, and “Wasteland, Baby!” from 2019, which hit number-one. That was enough to keep the “Barbie” soundtrack in fourth position, while Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” rebounds to number-five.

In our Billboard 200 predictions contest, most of our users correctly bet on “Utopia” at number-one and “One Thing at a Time” at number-two. Literally no one anticipated that “Unreal Unearth” would launch at number-three, though, so no one got a perfect score this week. A little over a dozen users were right that “Barbie” would be number-four. But only two users anticipated “Midnights” at number-five. The consensus was actually that a different Swift album would be in that position: “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” How did you do betting on this week’s top albums?

