Travis Scott ‘Utopia’ reviews: Is it ‘his finest hour,’ or is he ‘just an OK rapper’?

Rapper Travis Scott released “Utopia” on July 28. It’s his fourth solo studio album and comes five years after his last effort, 2018’s blockbuster release “Astroworld,” which to date has been certified four-times platinum. That was also his most critically acclaimed album with a score of 85 on MetaCritic based on 19 reviews counted. How does “Utopia” compare? Does the album live up to its lofty title?

It depends on who you ask. As of this writing Scott’s album has divided critics. Based on eight reviews counted thus far, “Utopia” receives a MetaCritic score of 65, with four critics giving it positive grades and four giving it somewhat mixed reviews, but none outright panning the collection. The most positive assessment comes from Yousef Srour and Jem Aswad (Variety), who say “Utopia” “was worth the wait … the album expands his sound without drastically changing it,” the explain. Following a deadly “Astroworld” music festival incident, the new album “couldn’t afford to be anything but a major musical advancement, and he’s delivered.”

Thomas Galindo (American Songwriter) echoes that praise. He says “Utopia” is “just another Travis Scott album, which is a good thing. As a matter of fact, it’s a great thing. A terrific thing. A much-needed thing for hip-hop.” Robin Murray (Clash) calls this Scott’s “finest hour.” Paul Attard (Slant) is less effusive, but notes that while the album isn’t necessarily a “cohesive body of work,” Scott is “in the business of engineering spectacles.”

In a mixed review, critic Alphonse Pierre (Pitchfork) calls “Utopia” “a shiny, empty spectacle loaded with pop superstars who rarely make an impact.” Scott tries to replicate Kanye West, who has had a great influence on him, but without as much emotional connection and with production that plays it “safe. He waters down the cutting-edge sounds of the past.” Andre Gee (Rolling Stone) agrees that this is “an empty paradise” that “doesn’t have anything interesting to say,” and while he’s a “masterful curator, he’s just an OK rapper.”

What do you think? Is this Scott’s best album, or is it running on empty?

