Treat Williams dead: Emmy nominee dies in motorcycle crash at age 71

Actor Treat Williams died in a motorcycle accident near his southern Vermont home on Monday. As per The New York Times, Williams – who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident – suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at a medical center in Albany, New York, after being airlifted there. The driver of the other vehicle was not hospitalized, and a police investigation is underway. Williams was 71 years old.

The film, television, and theater performer first came to prominence in the original production of “Grease” in the role of Danny Zuko. In 1979, he starred in Milos Forman’s film version of the musical “Hair” and, in 1981, he played the lead role in Sidney Lumet’s epic NYPD film “Prince of the City,” based on an actual investigation into police corruption. (Both roles landed him Golden Globe nominations.) In 1996, he was nominated for an Emmy for the HBO film “The Late Shift,” in which he played power agent Mike Ovitz. In the early 2000s, he appeared on all four seasons of the series “Everwood,” and received multiple SAG Award nominations.

In addition to those projects, he appeared on and off-Broadway in productions like “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Love Letters,” David Mamet’s “Oleanna,” and a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies.” On film, he worked with directors like Steven Spielberg in “1941,” Sergio Leone in “Once Upon a Time in America,” Woody Allen in “Hollywood Ending,” and Danny Boyle in “127 Hours.” From the 1990s on, he began appearing in smaller movie roles, usually elevating a project with a spirited turn. His work in “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead” and “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous” are good examples of this.

Williams’s “Everwood” costar Emily VanCamp shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, “The many times we worked together [were] always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time.”

Matt Bomer, who worked with Williams on the series “White Collar,” called him “an amazing actor and an even better person.”

Kim Cattrall shared a still from their film “36 Hours to Die” and said he was a “wonderful actor and friend.”

I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat.

My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend. pic.twitter.com/hurBQfejRu — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) June 13, 2023

