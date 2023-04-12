‘True Detective’ is back: Watch Jodie Foster in the first trailer for ‘True Detective: Night Country’

HBO is back in the detective business for the first time in four years.

On Wednesday during the Warner Bros. Discovery rebrand presentation for the streaming platform formerly known as HBO Max and now simply called Max, the company debuted the first trailer for “True Detective: Night Country,” the fourth installment in the acclaimed “True Detective” franchise.

This new series comes from writer and director Issa Lopez and stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the lead roles. The logline of the show, per a press release, is as follows:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

No date for “True Detective: Night Country” has been set, but the network promised a debut in 2023. In addition to Foster and Reis, the series stars Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand. Actors Christopher Eccleston and John Hawkes also have key roles.

Lopez is the showrunner and executive producer along with Foster as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL, Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, and past “True Detective” alums Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto. Producers include Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford, and Sam Breckman.

Pizzolatto created the show and wrote all the episodes for the 2014 debut season and wrote or co-wrote every episode for the anthology series’ follow-ups in 2015 and 2019. Fukunaga directed every episode in the debut season.

