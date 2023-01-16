Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Radcliffe among big TV winners at 2023 Critics Choice Awards [Updating]

Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the 2023 Critics Choice Awards doled out dozens of trophies in film and television categories. Gold Derby’s racetrack odds predicted that the two big TV winners would be ABC’s elementary school mockumentary “Abbott Elementary” and Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout” about real-life fraudster Elizabeth Holmes — but how did the actual winners list compare to our forecasts?

Keep refreshing/reloading this page as we’ll be updating with the most recent TV winners at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

The night started out with Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) claiming Best Limited Actress. She already won the Emmy and Golden Globe for this role, so she’s just one SAG Award from completely sweeping the entire awards season. Our odds overwhelmingly favored Seyfried to win this tonight over fellow leading ladies Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”), Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”), Amber Midthunder (“Prey”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”) and Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”).

Next up on the TV side was Best Drama Supporting Actor and Best Drama Supporting Actress, which were strangely announced together at the same time. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) and Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) were the victors. Esposito previously won a Critics Choice Award for this same role for “Breaking Bad” in 2012, while Coolidge took home a prize last year for the first season of “Lotus” in the limited series category.

Ready for more double doses of supporting? The trophies for Best Limited Supporting Actor and Best Limited Supporting Actress were awarded to Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) and Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”). Hauser is coming off a Golden Globe win for this same project and mentioned his late co-nominee Ray Liotta, while Nash-Betts screamed “In your face!” to all of her doubters throughout her career as she clutched her first major acting award.

And here we go again with a dual announcement of Best Comedy Supporting Actor and Best Comedy Supporting Actress. And the winners were … Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”). They’re both Emmy champions for these roles already, with Winkler triumphing three years ago and Ralph claiming victory at the most recent ceremony. “When you look in the mirror, you better love what you see,” Ralph declared at the podium. “How do you follow that?!” joked Winkler.

Best Limited Actor was the next television category, with Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”) pulling off a huge victory for the Roku telefilm. The former “Harry Potter” star was fourth place in our odds behind Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”), Ben Whishaw (“This Is Going To Hurt”) and Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), and ahead of Ben Foster (“The Survivor”) and Samuel L. Jackson (“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”). Alas, Radcliffe was not in the audience to accept his prize.

The first leading comedy category bestowed was for Best Comedy Actor, with front-runner Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) repeating his recent Golden Globe triumph for the FX on Hulu hit series. Next up for White is the SAG Awards, where he’s also the favorite to win, and then next season’s Emmy Awards. The other contenders were Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Reboot”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”).

The corresponding Best Comedy Actress trophy went to … Jean Smart (“Hacks”). Alas, Smart wasn’t in attendance, though this is her fourth career Critics Choice Award after “Fargo” (2016), “Watchmen” (2020) and “Hacks” (2022). Gold Derby’s odds favored Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), with Smart in second place and the rest of the lineup being Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Renee Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5eva”), Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”) and Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”).

These TV categories are still to come:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Better Things” (FX)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Reboot” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Gaslit” (Starz)

“The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

“The Offer” (Paramount+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

BEST TV MOVIE

“Fresh” (Hulu)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Three Months” (Paramount+)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“1899” (Netflix)

“Borgen” (Netflix)

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)

“Garcia!” (HBO Max)

“The Kingdom Exodus” (MUBI)

“Kleo” (Netflix)

“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Tehran” (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Bluey” (Disney+)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

“Undone” (Prime Video)

BEST TALK SHOW

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” (Netflix)

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (Netflix)

“Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” (HBO)

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

“Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” (Peacock)

