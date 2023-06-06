Tyler James Williams (‘Abbott Elementary’) would be 2nd Black winner in Emmy category

Although he was underestimated by most of Gold Derby’s 2022 Emmy nominations predictors, Tyler James Williams of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” landed comfortably in the last Best Comedy Supporting Actor lineup and is now the frontrunner in this year’s race. Having just made history as the first Black performer to win a supporting Golden Globe for a continuing series, he could soon close a 44-year gap between Black victors in his Emmy category. In fact, he would be only the second Black man to ever achieve a TV academy honor for a featured comedic or dramatic performance.

Williams has appeared on both seasons of “Abbott Elementary” as Gregory Eddie, a first grade teacher who works at the titular public school. The latest batch of episodes involve him adjusting to his new role as a full-time educator after having previously served as a long-term substitute. As he tackles challenges that sometimes make him question his career choice, he must also navigate an increasingly complicated relationship with his work crush, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson).

At this point, the only Black recipient of either the comedy or drama supporting actor Emmy is Robert Guillaume, who succeeded on his only featured bid for the sitcom “Soap” in 1979. About halfway through the show’s run, he left to star on the spin-off “Benson,” for which he ultimately scored a lead victory in 1985. Along with fellow lead champ Donald Glover (“Atlanta,” 2017), he is one of only two Black men to have ever won an Emmy as a comedy series regular.

Guillaume, who was also the first Black nominee in his supporting category, has since been followed by 16 more, including Williams. Those who joined the group during the 20th century were Ron Glass (“Barney Miller,” 1982), Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live,” 1983), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (“The Cosby Show,” 1986) and Meshach Taylor (“Designing Women,” 1989).

The remaining one-time nominees on this list are Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock,” 2009), Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” 2018), Mahershala Ali (“Ramy,” 2020), Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 2020), William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place,” 2020), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks,” 2021) and Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso,” 2022). The subset of repeat contenders that could soon include Williams consists of Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 2014-2016; 2020), Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” 2015-2018), Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele,” 2015-2016) and Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” 2018; 2020-2021).

At age 30, Williams would be the fourth youngest two-time competitor in this category’s history, after Chris Colfer (20-21, “Glee,” 2010-2011), Rob Reiner (25-26, “All in the Family,” 1972-1973) and Woody Harrelson (26-27, “Cheers,” 1987-1988). He would take the category record for youngest Black repeat nominee from Burgess, who was 37 on his second try in 2016. If he prevails on his own second outing, Williams will follow Reiner (27, 1974), Harrelson (28, 1989) and Sean Hayes (30, “Will & Grace,” 2000) as the fourth youngest actor to win this award.

Fortunately for Williams, there is plenty of precedent for an actor taking this prize for his show’s second season after losing for its first, such as in 2019 (Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and 2011 (Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”). He does face several formidable challengers, but since he has already surpassed the strongest one – reigning back-to-back champion Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” – in our odds-based ranking, he seems quite able to fend off anybody.

