Tyler James Williams (‘Abbott Elementary’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Tyler James Williams is entering the “Abbott Elementary” episode “Educator of the Year” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This entry aired on April 5, 2023 and is the 20th episode of the ABC show’s second season.

In this installment, Williams’ character Gregory Eddie is named Educator of the Year. Janine (Quinta Brunson) deals with a difficult student and it is revealed that Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) hasn’t completed her teaching requirements.

This year marks the second career Emmy nomination for Williams, both for “Abbott Elementary.” For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

“Abbott Elementary” received eight total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

