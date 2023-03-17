Tyra Banks says she’s leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’: ‘I think it’s time’

Tyra Banks says “it’s time” for her to leave “Dancing with the Stars” after three seasons as host. The supermodel told TMZ on Thursday that she’s shifting her focus to her ice cream business SMiZE and Dream.

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship and also producing more TV, but behind the scenes,” Banks told the outlet. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

When asked to clarify if that meant she’s stepping away from “Dancing,” Banks said, “I think it’s time. Don’t you think it’s time? Yeah, I think it’s time.”

She added: “I’m an entrepreneur at heart. I think my heart, my soul is into my business. It’s also into producing new TV, which we’re also working on. … But I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show. So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting. … From the ballroom to the boardroom, baby!”

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32

The former “America’s Next Top Model” host joined “Dancing” in July 2020, shortly before Season 29 began, as host and executive producer, replacing co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were let go as part of a creative overhaul. Banks’ tenure has been divisive among fans due to various live blunders, including announcing the wrong bottom two couples following a control room mix-up, and her numerous wardrobe changes. Last year, former co-host Brooke Burke said Banks’ diva vibe does not mesh with the show’s. “There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m not saying anything bad about her — be a diva,” Burke said. “[But] it’s not the place to be a diva. Your pros are the diva, your winner, your perfect 10 score dancer who’s never done it — that defines ‘diva’ in the ballroom. So I just think it wasn’t embraced.”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star and former “Dancing” champ Alfonso Ribeiro joined Banks as co-host last fall for Season 31.

Disney+ has not made any announcements regarding the upcoming 32nd season. If Banks is indeed leaving, she is the fourth person to depart the show in recent months. Head judge Len Goodman and pro Cheryl Burke retired at the end of Season 31 in November. Mark Ballas announced his retirement earlier this week after winning his third Mirrorball trophy last season.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners by March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?