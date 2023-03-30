Here’s what Tyra Banks thinks about Julianne Hough replacing her on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as “Dancing with the Stars” co-host and the supermodel believes there’s no one better for the gig.

“The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She’s a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge,” Banks told Us Weekly. “It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”

Earlier this month, Banks announced she was departing the long-running series after three seasons to focus on her businesses. She joined the show in July 2020 as part of a creative revamp that saw the dismissal of co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. After Banks hosted two seasons solo, former “Dancing” champ Alfonso Ribeiro joined as co-host last fall for Season 31. Ribeiro and Hough will co-host the upcoming 32nd season.

Banks’ exit was a mutual decision between her and producers, and Hough was “the only one considered” to replace her, a source told “Entertainment Tonight.” A two-time champ, Hough left the show after Season 8 and later served as a judge on five seasons. She’s the first person to be a pro, a judge and a host on the series.

Besides Hough and Ribeiro, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are confirmed to return as judges as the show reverts to a three-person panel following the retirement of Len Goodman.

“There was a little bit of like, ‘What do you think about this?’ And I was like, ‘Honestly, it sounds great. It sounds perfect,'” Derek told “ET” of his conversation with Julianne about her taking the gig. “It feels right. It feels natural and I’m really excited. really, really excited to see her and Alfonso do their thing and their chemistry and their energy. I mean, they could probably do a full dance routine together.”

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 will premiere on Disney+ in the fall.

