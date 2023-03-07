‘UnPrisoned’ trailer: Dream team Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo partner for father-daughter comedy [WATCH]

“I’ve got one daughter, and you’ve got one daddy,” Edwin (Delroy Lindo) reminds his daughter Paige (Kerry Washington) in the trailer for the new Hulu series “UnPrisoned.” Their relationship is at the heart of the comedy, in which they reunite after Edwin spent 17 years in prison on drug charges. Based on writer and executive producer Tracy McMillan’s own life, the show will chronicle how that reunion unfolds and the impact Edwin has on Paige and her son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana), when he moves in with them. All ten episodes premiere on Friday, March 10. Watch the full trailer above.

The trailer also offers glimpses at the adventures that await the family: Paige pursues a dream of owning a home — and gets a cathartic moment when she takes a sledgehammer to the dated wood paneling in the living room; Edwin teaches Finn how to drive and how to deal with glares from their white neighbors. Edwin seems to have brought Paige together with one of the employees working in his former prison, while he himself looks to spark a connection with a character played by Brenda Strong. The trailer touts Washington, McMillan, Lindo, and Yvette Lee Bowser — who was just honored with the Patty Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing at the WGA Awards — as executive producers.

The series marks a change of pace for both Washington and Lindo, who have both recently starred in dramatic roles. Washington famously played Olivia Pope in Shonda Rhimes’ thriller “Scandal” for seven seasons, earning two Emmy nominations. She has also recently portrayed Anita Hill in the HBO film “Confirmation,” earning another Emmy nom; a small screen adaptation of the police brutality drama “American Son,” claiming another Emmy bid as executive producer; and miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere,” landing two more bids. She did take home her first trophy in 2022 as executive producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times.’”

Lindo’s most recent projects have all skewed dramatic, too. He earned a host of critics awards nominations and trophies for his captivating performance in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” Around the same time, he wrapped a four-season run in the critically-acclaimed series “The Good Fight” opposite Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, for which he earned two Critics Choice Awards nominations. He most recently appeared in the western “The Harder They Fall,” and will soon star in the Neil Gaiman adaptation “Anansi Boys” in the title role.

