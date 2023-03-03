‘UnPrisoned’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo and more … [WATCH]

The Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s comedy series “UnPrisoned” was held on Thursday, March 2nd at the Hollywood Legion Theater. Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed stars Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Faly Rakotohavana, Jordan McIntosh, Marque Richardson and executive producer Joy Gorman Wettels on the red carpet. Watch the video above.

“UnPrisoned” is a story inspired by author Tracy McMillan’s life. The half-hour comedy stars Washington as Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her 16-year old son (Rakotohavana). The eight-episode scripted comedy series is produced by ABC Signature and will be streamed exclusively on Hulu on March 10th.

Writers for the series were McMillan, Jen Braeden, Yvette Lee Bowser, Lane Lyle, Lauren Caltagirone, Miguel Nolla and Peter Saji. Directors for the eight episodes were Kevin Bray, Shiri Appleby, Nastaran Dibai, Numa Perrier and Pete Chatmon.

