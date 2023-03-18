‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 12? [POLL]

By the end of episode 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on March 17, Salina EsTitties was fighting for her life in a fourth trip to the Lip Sync for Your Life this season. This time she was pitted against Loosey LaDuca, in the bottom for her first time, after both were named by the other queens as the two most deserving of being sent home. Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice in sending Salina home this week.

This week the judges were happy with the performances that all six queens delivered in “Wigloose: The Rusical!” Loosey had set her sights on the starring role of Heaven Bacon during role selection and had to fight Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks in order to land the role. After the heated argument, Salina comforted Loosey who was feeling triggered by memories of being bullied for being herself at a younger point in her life. Later on the Main Stage when Loosey had to name the girl most deserving of going home, Salina was shocked to hear Loosey say her name.

Anetra also named Salina as the queen that should be eliminated, citing her track record in the competition as the reason why. Of the six remaining queens Salina was the only one without a maxi challenge win and she had already been in the bottom two three times. It was a fair assessment for Anetra to make, but understandably Salina took offense to it. Salina also performed well in the rusical according to the judges, but Ross Mathews took issue with the busyness of her runway look.

Did the judges make the right choice sending Loosey and Salina to the LSFYL, and was Salina most deserving between the two of going home?

