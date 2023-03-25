‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 13? [POLL]

By the end of episode 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on March 24, the head-to-head we’ve all been waiting arrived when Loosey LaDuca and Luxx Noir London were selected as the bottom two by the judges. A season-long build up of tension between the two came to a head in their battle to guest judge Hayley Kiyoko‘s song “For the Girls” where ultimately Luxx won out and Loosey was sent home. Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice in sending Loosey home this week.

This week the queens were tasked with making over a teacher in drag with a focus on building a family resemblance to their own unique style. As the mini challenge winner, Loosey got to pair each of the girls with the teacher of her choice. Though it seemed as if Loosey was pairing everyone based on similarities, Luxx was convinced that Loosey was trying to sabotage her by not giving her the only Black teacher from the group. If you’ll remember, last week Luxx told the judges she thought Loosey was deserving of going home next because her drag was “generic.” Loosey told Ru later that it didn’t bother her, but that didn’t stop Luxx from thinking Loosey was out for revenge.

On the runway, the judges thought Loosey delivered on the promise of “family resemblance” in the creation of Lala LaDuca, but Michelle Visage didn’t think they had much chemistry together on stage. Loosey was shocked when it was announced that she was selected as one of the bottom two, wholly convinced she should have been in the top. Luxx struggled to connect to her teacher all episode, and that read on the runway when Asia Azul shared little to no resemblance to her at all. The judges pointed out that their hair, dresses, and overall energy were completely mismatched and named multiple ways where Luxx could have made better decisions to tie the two of them together.

During the lip sync, Luxx pulled out as much energy from the song as she could and turned a number of tricks on stage, giving a physicality to the performance that Loosey lacked. Loosey took a more methodical approach to the song and contained her movement in a more thoughtful way that unfortunately read as underwhelming.

Did the judges make the right choice sending Loosey and Luxx to the LSFYL, and was Loosey most deserving between the two of going home?

