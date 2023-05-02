Yes, Val Chmerkovskiy will be on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32

Val Chmerkovskiy will return to the ballroom fro “Dancing with the Stars” Season 32. “Yes, I am coming back next season. I’m very excited,” Chmerkovskiy told “Us Weekly.” “I had an amazing season 31, so hopefully I could ride the momentum into season 32.”

The two-time champ finished in second place on Season 31 with “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey behind Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas. This will be Chmerkovskiy’s 19th season as a pro, having been on every one since Season 13 except Season 26.

Chmerkovskiy competed on Season 31 without his wife, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, who was pregnant with their son, Rome, who was born in January. He thinks his wife and sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, who is due in June with her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s second child, will both lace up their dancing shoes in the fall. “I know both of ’em are excited,” he said.

“Jen, you know, I got rid of my stiffest competition by impregnating her,” he quipped. “I don’t know if I could do it two seasons in a row, but she is so inspired and she’s yearning to be back on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ so I’m excited to see what she creates next season.”

Chmerkovskiy is also pumped for Julianne Hough‘s return to the ballroom — now as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. The former champ and judge is replacing Tyra Banks, who exited after three seasons.

“I think Alfonso did a wonderful job last season. I’m excited to see him as the main host and I think Julianne is going to be a great counterpart to that. She has extensive history with the show, obviously. She’s done tremendous things in her career. She’s a professional. She looks incredible on camera. She knows dance. She’s an incredible performer. I can’t imagine anybody more qualified than her to be a host of the show.”

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 will premiere on Disney+ in the fall.

